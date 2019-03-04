All of the Class A Girls SoDak 16 basketball games scheduled for tonight have been postponed due to weather, according to the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
The association said in a news release the postponement is due to "school cancellations, weather conditions and road condition." All of the games that were scheduled for tonight have been rescheduled to Thursday, at the same time and same locations as previously scheduled.
Local games being moved include:
Aberdeen Roncalli vs. Belle Fourche 4:30 p.m.
Crow Creek vs. West Central 5 p.m.
Miller vs. Todd County 6 p.m.
Flandreau vs. St. Thomas More 6 p.m.
Redfield/Doland vs. Winner 6:30 p.m.