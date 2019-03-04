Try 3 months for $3
STM-Douglas girls bkb

Alyssa Sandoval-Jimenez of Douglas looks to pass the basketball with St. Thomas More's Lizzy Elder defending  in Box Elder.

 Richard Anderson, Journal staff

All of the Class A Girls SoDak 16 basketball games scheduled for tonight have been postponed due to weather, according to the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

The association said in a news release the postponement is due to "school cancellations, weather conditions and road condition." All of the games that were scheduled for tonight have been rescheduled to Thursday, at the same time and same locations as previously scheduled. 

Local games being moved include: 

Aberdeen Roncalli vs. Belle Fourche 4:30 p.m.

Crow Creek vs. West Central 5 p.m.

Miller vs. Todd County 6 p.m.

Flandreau vs. St. Thomas More 6 p.m.

Redfield/Doland vs. Winner 6:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.