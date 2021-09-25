Solar Oven Partners to visit area churches

The U.S. director of Solar Oven Partners will be in the Black Hills this weekend to talk about the program.
Marjorie Evans-de-Carpio will visit the Sturgis United Methodist Church on Saturday, with a presentation beginning at 3 p.m. She will then travel to Spearfish to speak at the 5:30 p.m. worship service at Spearfish United Methodist Church.
On Sunday, Evans-de-Carpio will travel to Rapid City to share the group’s story at the 8:30 a.m. worship service at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church and the Open Heart United Methodist service at 11 a.m.
Evans-de-Carpio will talk about how the organization offers affordable, clean-energy cooking resources for impoverished families in locations around the world.
She will also provide information about a new opportunity at Open Heart United Methodist Church in Rapid City where individuals or groups can do hands-on mission work with Solar Oven Partners by making reflector components for ovens.
An open house to view the oven making will be noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, at Open Heart UMC, 202 E. Indiana St., Rapid City.
Evans-de-Carpio said it has long been a goal of the organization to have a component-building location in western South Dakota and that has now become a reality.
Anyone can volunteer and she invites mission teams, youth groups, civic organizations and even businesses considering team-building and service events to serve.
“We encourage anyone with a desire to give back to volunteer,” she said.
For more information on Solar Oven Partners, call Evans-de-Carpio at 605-692-3391. Those interested in volunteering to make solar oven components can call Open Heart UMC at 605-343-1813 or email openheartumc@gmail.com.