Solar Oven Partners to visit area churches
Solar Oven Partners to visit area churches

Solar Oven Partners

Marjorie Evans-de-Carpio visits with women in the Dominican Republic about using a solar oven. Evans-de-Carpio will be in the Black Hills this weekend speaking about the program.

 Courtesy photo

The U.S. director of Solar Oven Partners will be in the Black Hills this weekend to talk about the program.

Marjorie Evans-de-Carpio will visit the Sturgis United Methodist Church on Saturday, with a presentation beginning at 3 p.m. She will then travel to Spearfish to speak at the 5:30 p.m. worship service at Spearfish United Methodist Church.

On Sunday, Evans-de-Carpio will travel to Rapid City to share the group’s story at the 8:30 a.m. worship service at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church and the Open Heart United Methodist service at 11 a.m.

Evans-de-Carpio will talk about how the organization offers affordable, clean-energy cooking resources for impoverished families in locations around the world.

She will also provide information about a new opportunity at Open Heart United Methodist Church in Rapid City where individuals or groups can do hands-on mission work with Solar Oven Partners by making reflector components for ovens.

An open house to view the oven making will be noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, at Open Heart UMC, 202 E. Indiana St., Rapid City.

Evans-de-Carpio said it has long been a goal of the organization to have a component-building location in western South Dakota and that has now become a reality.

Anyone can volunteer and she invites mission teams, youth groups, civic organizations and even businesses considering team-building and service events to serve.

“We encourage anyone with a desire to give back to volunteer,” she said.

For more information on Solar Oven Partners, call Evans-de-Carpio at 605-692-3391. Those interested in volunteering to make solar oven components can call Open Heart UMC at 605-343-1813 or email openheartumc@gmail.com.

