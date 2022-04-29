Soldier finds purpose, support in military career

Shawn Klosterman wanted more for himself than what awaited him in the Rapid City area in 1996.

The Douglas High School senior, who was working at the local Walmart as a cashier, knew his single mother couldn’t afford to send him to college, he had not applied for many scholarships, and his time in track and cross country weren’t enough to take him to college.

With both of his grandfathers having been in the military and hearing them speak of their service proudly, Klosterman and a friend decided to join the service.

About 26 years later after a planned three-year enlistment, Klosterman has worked up to the rank of command sergeant major in the Military Police Corps of the United States Army. He returned to Rapid City earlier this week as part of the Army’s recruiting initiative.

“I really enjoy coming home and this is my home, it’ll always be my home,” Klosterman said in a Tuesday interview. “I definitely have great ties to the community. If they could see a young kid coming out of school in 1996 kind of not knowing where he was going to go to having influence on how to shape an organization of as many of 30,000 people, they could do it too.”

Klosterman moved with his mom to Rapid City from Billings, Montana, when he was in the third grade. He said his grandparents lived in the area, so he grew up going to Robbinsdale, Knollwood and Vandenberg, and then St. Thomas More and eventually Douglas High School for his sophomore through senior years.

At Douglas, he ran in track, cross country, and even won the Spirit of Six award as a cheerleader. His senior year, he moved in with his grandparents. His mom’s father had served in Desert Storm and his dad’s father served in the Korean War, both of which played a big role in why he joined the military.

Klosterman said through his service, he got to see where his grandparents were first stationed in El Paso, Texas, which is also where his mom was born.

“That community of service is really what sold me, knowing the resources, seeing the amount of people that my grandparents had as friends, and that connection that they kept throughout their service,” he said. “It just seemed like a big family to me, and I knew my family was important.

"I kind of wanted to see what was out there in life outside of Rapid, and I knew I was going to step into another family organization when I joined the service."

Klosterman said he originally intended to do his three years and get out of the Army. His first duty assignment was at Fort Lewis, Washington, now Joint Base Lewis-McChord. He then went on a short tour to South Korea at Camp Greaves.

He said that duty station is probably the best he’s been in with a tight-knit family.

It was challenging to be away from home and family, Klosterman said, but being with hundreds of people in the same position helped grow their bonds.

Klosterman said he was able to get pieces of the fence line at the 50th anniversary of the Korean War and give it to his grandfather.

His decision to re-enlist, though, came after his first child was born.

“I didn’t want to transition out, figure out how to get (life) going and then figure out my next career move with a young kid, so the Army provided me valuable resources again,” Klosterman said. “I think we only paid $37 for the birth of my kid, and that was just for some food that we ate in the hospital.”

He later served at Guantanamo Bay and was stationed in Germany, Iraq and Afghanistan. Klosterman said over time, he’s been able to see the changes in technology, which made it easier to communicate with his family. However, he said it can still be challenging.

Klosterman said he’s also been able to receive an associate’s degree in criminal justice, a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and a master’s degree in management organizational leadership.

He said the military has career development paths for each soldier and each branch, including college. He said his cousin, who lives in Sturgis, did the math and said it would likely cost a civilian $160,000 for all of those degrees — while Klosterman paid less than $1,000. He also said now he’s able to send two of his kids to school through the post 9-11 GI Bill.

Klosterman said his mom was a little apprehensive of him joining the military at first, but now she and the rest of his family are proud of what he’s done and accomplished.

“I always say it’s not about me, but it starts with me,” he said. “The service isn't about me, it’s about this nation and the defense of my country, but it’s nice to see a smile on my sister’s face and my mom’s face.”

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

