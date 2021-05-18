Solutions for housing difficult as growth climbs in the Black Hills

Johnson said the rental market is an issue, too, with cost of development high to begin with. He said single-family housing affects the price of two- to-three bedroom apartments. If apartment rent is so expensive it’s cheaper to buy a house than rent, someone may just buy a house.

Bryan Achbach, executive director of the Pennington County Housing and Redevelopment Commission, said the commission is planning to develop more public housing in the near future with the demand increasing and affordable housing waning.

“There are 331 million people in the country and there are 331 million definitions of affordable housing,” he said.

The commission is a low-income housing authority that exists to provide housing assistance to families that are at 80% of the area median income and lower. It has units in Wall, New Underwood, Hill City and Rapid City.

Achbach said the solutions Johnson discussed for housing could apply to the commission. He said the agency would accept all the help they can get as far as subsidies for development.

He said the commission is working to figure out how to serve the most people possible by a development, and may consider expanding the housing they already have.