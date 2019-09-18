The main camping season on the Black Hills National Forest, which typically runs Memorial Day through Labor Day, has come to a close. However, many campgrounds remain open for public use after the regular season.
The Campground Concessionaire, Forest Recreation Management (FRM), turned management duties back over to the Forest on Sept. 9, with the exception of a few that they will continue to manage until Sept. 30, including Horsethief, Bismarck Lake, Iron Creek Horse Camp, Willow Creek Horse Camp and Oreville campgrounds.
Campgrounds that remain open in the off-season are first come, first served and online reservations are not available. There is a 14-day stay limit in any 60-day consecutive period that applies.
At most of the campgrounds, water systems will be shut down to prevent freeze damage, and garbage collection is discontinued.
On the Bearlodge Ranger District, camping is available at Reuter Campground after Sept. 16. Bearlodge and Sundance Horse camp for $10 per night.
On the Northern Hills Ranger District, winter camping is available in the C-loop at Roubaix Lake Campground. Three sites remain open outside the gate at Boxelder Forks Campground, and Rod and Gun and Timon Campgrounds will remain open until Dec. 1 or until conditions prevent access to sites. There are no fees and no services provided at these sites during the winter.
Campgrounds that remain open on the Mystic Ranger District include Black Fox, Castle Peak, Ditch Creek (14 sites), Dutchman (10 sites), Sheridan Lake Southside (Woodsey Loop), Custer Trail and Whitetail Campgrounds. Sheridan Lake Southside Campground, Black Fox Campground and Castle Peak Campground charge $10 per site per night in the winter months and are fee sites year round.
Available campsites on the Hell Canyon Ranger District include eight campsites at Beaver Creek Campground (no fees, no services) and four campsites at Redbank Springs ($10 per night) until Dec. 1 or when conditions prevent access. Comanche Park Campground has five campsites available outside of the locked gate ($10 per night, no services) until conditions permit. After Sept. 30, Bismarck Lake Campground will have five campsites open for use outside of the locked gate ($10 per night, no services).
Willow Creek and Iron Creek Horse Camps will be open until Monday, Sept. 30 at $24 per day with services.
Summit Ridge Rental Cabin is available to rent on recreation.gov all year. Vehicle access may be limited during winter months depending on snow conditions.
The public is asked to take their trash with them, leave a clean campsite and follow campground rules.
Winter 2019/2020 Forest Campground information chart: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd593995.pdf
For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.