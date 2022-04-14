Some city offices closed, services closed for Good Friday

City administrative offices will be closed for Good Friday this week.

The holiday will also suspend Rapid Transit Services, including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride. Both will operate on a normal schedule on Saturday.

The fire and police departments will have normal shift operations while administrative offices are closed Friday.

The city landfill will be open both Friday and Saturday, as well as the city library.

The swim center has extended open swim hours Friday with leisure pool hours from noon to 8:45 p.m. and lap pool hours from noon to 4 p.m.. Both pools will be open Saturday from noon to 7:45 p.m. but closed Easter Sunday.

Roosevelt Ice Arena will host public skate hours Friday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and Saturday from 1:30-3:15 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., but closed Sunday.

The Monument's administrative offices and box office will open at noon Friday.

Rapid City Regional Airport's terminal will be open and administrative offices will be closed Friday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0