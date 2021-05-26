Some city offices, facilities to close Monday

Most city offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day, and the trash pick-up schedule will change.

The city’s Rapid Transit System’s RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride program will not operate Monday. The Rapid City Landfill will be closed.

Residents that typically have their trash collected Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday while Tuesday through Friday trash will be picked up like normal.

The city library will be closed Sunday and Monday, while The Monument will be closed Monday.

Administrative offices closed at the airport, police department and fire department.

The Roosevelt Ice arena will have a public skate from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, and the Roosevelt Swim Center will host open swim hours at 1 p.m.

