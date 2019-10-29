Some Rapid City residents want to see changes and accountability after cell-phone videos captured two middle-school girls fighting with each other and an officer striking one in the face while trying to break it up. And they question if the officer would have acted the same way if it was two white, rather than Native American, students fighting.
About 40 students, parents and elders met Friday afternoon and developed four demands, while a similarly sized group with two police officers in attendance met at the I Am Legacy cultural center to discuss the incident on Sunday. And three people brought it up during Monday evening's school board meeting at South Middle School, near where the fight occurred.
People met to vent and there was a "diversity of reactions in terms of what the issue is," said Natalie Stites Means, a former mayoral candidate who helped organize last Friday's meeting. She said some people asked why young Native American girls are fighting with each other, while others were more focused on the officer's use of force.
Videos of the Oct. 23 incident posted to social media show a girl attacking another girl from behind before they fight on the grass in front of Open Heart United Methodist Church near the school. Senior Officer Richard Holt, who was driving by, got out of his vehicle, told the girls to stop fighting and tried to pry them apart to no avail. He's then seen sitting on one girl while facing the other. The girl facing Holt kicks him in the arm and he then strikes her in the face with an open palm before holding her down to the ground on her side.
The girl's family members said Holt twisted and hurt her neck, and that there must have been another way for him to break up the fight. Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick said in an email that Holt initially intervened to protect the girls from each other and then struck one to stop the sitting girl from assaulting the other.
"The assaultive behavior in this incident unfolded quickly and the officer did not have the luxury of time as verbal commands were being ignored," Hedrick said. "Because of the elevated risk posed for significant injury if the assault continued, the force the officer used in that moment to gain control of the situation was necessary and justified."
"Race played no factor in the officer's intervention into this active physical assault," police spokesman Brendyn Medina said in an email.
During the Friday meeting, the group collectively decided on four demands, Means said. The group is calling for the police department to fire Holt and ban officers from using force against all elementary and middle school students. It also wants to suspend all federal funding to Rapid City and Pennington County until the school and criminal justice system comply with federal equal protection laws and are evaluated by an independent third party.
"Stop the violence in our city, workplaces, schools and homes with a special focus on stopping the ongoing bias against Native Americans and other protected groups in the local criminal justice system," the fourth demand reads.
Monique "Muffie" Mousseaux and Felipa De Leon, wives and Two Spirit activists, said they attended the meetings because they have nieces and nephews at Rapid City schools. Mousseaux said she also cares since she used to work as a police officer with the Oglala Sioux Tribe from 2001-2009 and spent two of those years stationed at Little Wound School in Kyle.
De Leon said that fights can be prevented if parents and school staff connect with youth and teach them about respecting each other. She said she wants an unci (grandmother in Lakota) committee to review the police department's use-of-force policy, while Mousseaux said she wants the school board to respond to the incident and wants Holt investigated and taken off patrol.
Mousseaux said she supports school resource officers (Holt is not an SRO) as a proactive measure and since it lets kids ask for help. She said she broke up at least 10 fights without using force when she was an SRO and called one of her federal law enforcement trainers after the recent incident who confirmed that she was trained not to use violence.
Erik Bringswhite said he planned the Sunday meeting so people could have a place to heal and said it turned into an emotional gathering with less focus on finding solutions. Hedrick and another off-duty police employee attended the meeting, a move that Bringswhite said was brave and lead to tough questions.
You have free articles remaining.
"The RCPD attends various community meetings regularly as we want to work collectively with the community, and we are especially interested in issues involving our youth," Hedrick wrote in an email when asked why he decided to attend the meeting. "I have been a police officer in Rapid City for a long time and I have come to find that at times those needing our services the most can be our harshest critics. This does not mean we will give up and we will continue keep trying to build partnerships with everyone we serve."
Bringswhite said he views the fight and strike as two separate issues.
"Part of the solution is us stepping up and addressing these issues," he said. "It's unfair to ask the police or the system to change without being willing to make these changes ourselves."
Bringswhite, a former gang member who now works on criminal justice reform in Pennington County and across the country, said he was sad to see two Native American girls fight each other. He said he wants to see more cultural programming — like those at his I Am Legacy center — because connecting to his culture is what helped him escape gang life.
"Culture heals, culture is prevention, culture is the cure," he said.
But Bringswhite said he also wants police accountability. He wants the department to ban striking kids and to explain why its current policy is valid. He pointed to a youth center director who attended the meeting and said his staff is trained to never use force on children.
Hedrick said the strike was allowed under the department's "use of necessary force" policy that says officers can only use "objectively reasonable" force in self defense, to stop an assault on a third party, or to arrest a combative suspect. He said all policies are approved by third parties as part of the department's strict national accreditation status.
"Writing step-by-step policies for dynamic use-of-force incidents dramatically reduces an officer's ability to swiftly intervene as necessary," Hedrick said when asked if the department could write a specific policy for dealing with juvenile fights as non-violently as possible.
Bringswhite said he's attended meetings between community members and police officers before, and it's clear that officers are well-versed in historical and contemporary Native American trauma.
But "some of the behavior, like striking a child, doesn't reflect the rhetoric or the ideals or understanding or the compassion that is reflected in these discussions," he said. "Was it easier to strike a Native because she was Native in that fashion? I think it was."
Bringswhite said he'd like to host such police officer-community meetings at I Am Legacy and would like to see a civilian accountability group that can address policy and use-of-force incidents with the police department.
The public is allowed to register formal complaints of excessive force with the police department, but it appears that few people do so, according to annual reports on the department's website. Neither of the two formal complaints filed last year were related to excessive force. Two such complaints were exonerated in 2017 and 2015 while one was substantiated in 2016.