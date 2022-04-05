Some lawmakers say they want AG Ravnsborg impeached next week

Impeachment of South Dakota's top law enforcement official won't be the touch point that brings unison to a fractured caucus of Republicans in the state House.

Republicans are lining up on opposite sides ahead of next week as they prepare to weigh whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his role in the crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever in 2020. On one side, there's Republicans on the House Select Committee on Investigation, who reviewed the investigation and voted not to recommend impeachment.

But that has not won over the entire Republican caucus.

"I'm sick of it. It's bull----," said Rep. Tim Goodwin, who serves in GOP House leadership as a party whip.

"He let that guy lay in the ditch over night," Goodwin added about Ravnsborg's conduct.

Goodwin is among at least a dozen House members, including Reps. Will Mortensen and Mary Fitzgerald as well as representatives in the Democrat Party, who have voiced support for Ravnsborg's removal from office.

Ravsnborg was convicted of a pair of traffic violations after he struck and killed Boever on the night of Sept. 12, 2020, while traveling from a political function in Redfield to his home in Pierre. Ravnsborg initially reported to a 911 dispatcher that he did not know what he'd struck. He did not report the discovery of Boever's body until the following morning, when he had returned to Highmore in a vehicle he was loaned the night prior.

Crash investigators and law enforcement detectives say Ravnsborg was distracted at the time of the crash: all four of his vehicle's tires were outside of the lane of travel at the time of impact, he knew he'd struck a human before he left the crash scene and lied to authorities during the investigation.

However, all seven Republicans on the House Select Committee on Investigation, which began meeting in November before issuing its final recommendation in late March, endorsed a 22-page report which cast doubt on the findings of the crash investigation.

Specifically, they say it's unclear exactly where Boever and Ravnsborg's vehicle were located when the impact occurred. And ultimately, because he was not acting in an official capacity, the Legislature cannot legally impeach him for any of the allegations made by law enforcement.

Goodwin noted the recommendation was unilaterally chosen by House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, and said a comprehensive look at the evidence points to a "cover up."

His comments echo those of Gov. Kristi Noem, the Republican governor who last week has been vocal about her desire to see Ravnsborg out of the attorney general's office.

Gosch responded Tuesday by noting Goodwin's alliance with the governor's office.

The committee's recommendation and thousands of pages and other materials related to the crash investigation conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation were turned over to representatives last week.

Articles of Impeachment are expected to be filed before lawmakers reconvene for final action on impeachment in the state House on April 12. Behind-the-scenes discussions about which two House members will formally introduce the resolution calling for impeachment are ongoing.

Mortenson, who brought legislation in 2021 that called for impeachment proceedings to begin, said he intends to support impeachment. He's contending the committee errored in its interpretation of what's impeachable and what isn't, but couldn't yet say if he'd be leading those efforts.

"Where we go from there is just a little unclear," he said. "This process has been painfully slow, but then it moves really fast without notice.

The Department of Public Safety, which recommended that prosecutors charge Ravnsborg with second degree manslaughter, will hold a briefing with lawmakers Wednesday to walk through the investigation files.

