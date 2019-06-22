Some Rapid City residents are blaming the city for raw sewage that has backed up into their homes recently.
According to the Rapid City Public Works Department, 38 instances of sewer line overflows were reported between May 21 and 28, more than are typically received in a given year. Annually, Assistant Public Works Director Dan Coon said the department deals with 10 to 20 from a customer base of around 22,000.
Coon said the recent surge in backups has much to do with ground saturation brought on by snowmelt and heavy rainfall. According to the National Weather Service, May was Rapid City's third wettest on record with precipitation totaling more than 8 inches. When soil dampens to a point where it can no longer absorb water, Coon said surface runoff can end up entering sewer lines through openings in manhole covers or structural defects.
Following the recent spate of backups, some residents have begun questioning the condition of sanitary lines that serve their neighborhoods.
James Bialota, who lives on Rapid City's north side, and Stacie Montgomery, who resides in the south-east part of the city, told the Rapid City Journal that the 8-inch lines in their respective parts of town cannot handle overflow from larger lines that are nearby.
Speaking by phone on Wednesday, Montgomery said that she woke up one morning in late May to find that the basement of her St. Andrew Street home had taken on what she described as wastewater. She estimates that her house, not including its contents, incurred $15,000 worth of damage.
In the 17 years she has lived in that house, Montgomery said she has never experienced flooding. As a realtor, she added that she is concerned about the prospect of one day selling her home knowing that buyers often refuse to look at properties that have records of water or sewer damage.
“My house isn’t even sellable until I know that we have a good, functioning sewer line,” she said.
A map of the municipal sewer system confirms that Montgomery's home is served by an 8-inch sewer pipe that connects to one 12 inches in diameter that runs parallel to it on St. Joseph Street.
Bialota said Tuesday he suspected a similar issue was the root of the backups he claims to have experienced on May 28 and again on May 31, although maps of the sewers that connect to his home on Downing Street were not immediately available. The retired owner of Bialota Carpentry and Homes and former candidate for the office of Pennington County commissioner said the incidents cost him tens of thousands of dollars.
In Montgomery's case, Coon said the Public Works Department did not see any indication that her street's sewer line was overwhelmed in the way she described. Rapid City Water Reclamation Division Superintendent David Van Cleave on Wednesday concurred, although he noted such an occurrence is theoretically possible.
Ted Wolk, a resident recently moved from Racine Street on the north side, told members of the city council during their meeting on Monday that he suspects the city's use of jet-vacuum trucks caused an overload that he described as spitting knee-high levels of sewage into the basement of his former home. Cellphone videos that Wolk showed to the Journal depict a submerged commode in his basement bubbling up with water.
Coon confirmed that the city uses such trucks to clean obstructed sewer lines but denied they were responsible for the backups. Public Works crews, he explained, use high-pressure water hoses attached to the trucks to scour sewers by inserting them through manholes and then vacuuming out the loosened debris.
"We don’t believe it’s a direct result of our use of the jet-vac truck," Coon said.
Coon acknowledged that the trucks have been known to cause mild backups of a few gallons but said they do not carry enough water to produce anything more. He said department employees are familiar enough with the sewer system to know when not to use higher pressures on more sensitives lines.
Coon countered Wolk's assertion that the trucks broke seals between sanitary and storm drainage lines and said Tuesday that to his knowledge the two systems are not combined in that part of town.
Regardless of the cause of the backups, residents who spoke to the Journal took issue with a city policy that reimburses property owners for damage caused by sewer overflows.
The policy, which the city adopted in 2011, offers reimbursements of $3 per square foot of affected floor space to individuals whose homes the city can confirm have taken on backflow. Reimbursements greater than $5,000 are subject to a public meeting, while no reimbursements are made for residents who receive insurance money for their damage.
Several residents said the amount of money they stand to receive will come close to covering the cost of repairs. Wolk said the city should consider raising the reimbursement rate to account for inflation.
“The city, in my opinion, does not want to take the financial responsibility of the damages that they’re creating for us homeowners,” he said.