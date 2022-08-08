Some US Highway 16 homes, Enchanted Hills area to be without water during line repairs

Rapid City water customers from Highwood Road to Promise Lane on U.S. Highway 16 and the Enchanted Hills area will be without water as city crews work on a water line break.

The city announced a water line break Monday afternoon around 2:41 p.m.

According to the updated release at 3 p.m., there is no timeline for when repairs will be completed at this time or when water service will be restored. Customers south of Promise Lane on Highway 16 to near Reptile Gardens will experience reduced water flows.

Traffic on Highway 16 is not expected to be impacted, but the service road on the west side of Highway 16 will be closed as crews continue repair work. Drivers should use caution in the area.

The water line is affecting pressure for residential and business customers along areas of Highway 16 and Skyline Drive.