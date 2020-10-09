Son of former BHSU president among victims in Maserati crash

Law enforcement later realized that the Maserati and three men reported in those two incidents were the same vehicle and victims in the fatal crash, Rotert and Phil Peshek, director of campus safety, said Friday.

Students at the Yellow Jacket Apartments called to report that two young men were yelling “let us in” while banging on the door and window of their dorm, according to Peshek. He arrived within two minutes but the men were already gone.

“Witnesses saw the two males get into a white Maserati with a third male and it left campus property and headed back into the city of Spearfish, Peshek said.

“I honestly thought they were mistaken” when they said they saw a Maserati, he said. “I have not seen one since the 10 years I’ve been here.”

Rotert said a Spearfish police office also responded to the scene.

He said one of the two young men knew someone who lives in the building — which is locked from the outside — and was possibly trying to reach them.

“We don’t know what they were doing but one of them we know had an acquaintance there in the building that they had visited before,” Rotert said.