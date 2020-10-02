South Dakota abortions halted in March due to pandemic

It was “still a really difficult process” even though she lives in Sioux Falls, wasn’t working, and had a supportive partner and family who could watch the kids, Anderson said. “Imagine someone who doesn’t have those things and they also have to travel out of state to get care in a timely manner.”

At first, the clinic said there was a one- to two-week wait for an initial consult appointment, Anderson said. That worried her because she wasn’t sure how many weeks pregnant she was and didn’t want to miss the chance to have the medical, rather than the more invasive surgical abortion.

Anderson said the clinic called her earlier than expected after a cancellation and asked if she could arrive in an hour. Her husband took out a $300 payday loan for the down payment while she arranged child care and headed to the clinic. She said the consultation lasted about three hours and she learned she had just made the deadline for the medical abortion.

Floren said it’s not just people from South Dakota’s bigger cities who seek abortions but also those from rural towns and reservations. The reasons they want an abortion range from health and economic concerns to not being able to handle being pregnant or raising another or first child.