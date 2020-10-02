South Dakota abortions halted in March due to pandemic

Even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, it won't change much for South Dakotans seeking an abortion who've had to travel out of state since March when the state’s sole abortion clinic stopped providing them due to the pandemic.
We “made the unfortunate decision to have to stop physician travel to South Dakota” out of concern for doctor and patient safety, said Emily Bisek, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood. "We hope to begin abortion care in South Dakota again as soon as possible."
Abortions were previously offered about once a week by doctors from Minnesota who traveled to the Sioux Falls clinic, Bisek said. The clinic remains open for other health care needs.
The clinic has trouble finding South Dakota doctors to provide abortions because "there's a stigma in South Dakota, and the onerous restrictions on the care itself make the procedure more time-intensive and challenging to provide," she said.
A new South Dakota-based nonprofit that helps women obtain funds and transportation for the procedure is now bracing for the possibility that the current situation could become the new norm in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
President Donald Trump, who promised to select Supreme Court justices who will overturn the 1973 decision, nominated Amy Coney Barrett after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Senate is expected to approve the nomination with the support of South Dakota Sens. Thune and Rounds.
Roe v. Wade, decided on a 7-2 margin, made abortion legal nationwide by ruling that the choice to have one is protected by the right to privacy in the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Reversing the decision would allow states to ban abortions.
South Dakota has a “trigger law” that would immediately outlaw abortions — except those needed to save the life of a woman — if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The 2005 law says anyone who helps a woman have an abortion can be sent to prison for up to two years.
“We have been preparing for this for a while because abortion hasn’t been accessible. Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s accessible,” said Kim Floren, a Sioux Falls resident and board member of Justice Empowerment Network (JEN). “The need was already there and if Roe v. Wade goes away, it’s not going to be much different than it already is.”
Even before the pandemic, abortions were offered only once a week due to South Dakota’s three-day waiting period, Bisek said.
“The 72-hour waiting period puts an undue burden on patients,” she said. “When it costs more in time and financially, stress becomes another factor for someone making medical decisions about their own body.”
The 2011 law saws women can only have an abortion if they wait three days after having a consultation with the same doctor overseeing the procedure. Telehealth appointments for the consultation or instructions on taking pills for medical abortions aren't allowed. The waiting period does not include holidays or weekends, so a consultation on Friday would mean the procedure couldn't happen until Thursday.
The consultation involves routine questions such as collecting medical history, conducting lab work, making sure the patient understands the risks of the procedure, and obtaining consent. But state law also makes doctors recite mandatory information that has been criticized by medical professionals and abortion rights advocates.
So even before the pandemic, many woman found it easier to take one trip to a clinic in another state rather than two trips to Sioux Falls, Bisek said. Other options include Billings, Fargo, Omaha, St. Paul, Fort Collins, Denver and Sioux City.
Taking two trips to Sioux Falls or traveling out of state means women need to pay not just for the procedure but transportation, child care, lodging and eating out, Bisek said. Some women may also be losing money by missing work.
The typical South Dakota abortion costs between $600 and $699, according to 2019 data from the Department of Health. Eighty-three percent of of patients paid out of pocket, either because they were uninsured or their insurance didn't cover the procedure. DOH data goes back to 2008, when there were 848 abortions in the state. 2018 saw the lowest amount with 382 abortions. There were 414 last year.
National and South Dakota-based anti-abortion groups are pleased there is currently no abortions being done in the state.
"I had a strong belief that God was going to use South Dakota to be the first state in the nation to end abortion in America," Brad Lindwurm of Sioux Falls Right to Life told Live Action in April. "I had no idea how that would be possible, but we are starting to see it come to fruition as Planned Parenthood simply cannot get their doctor flown into Sioux Falls from St. Paul."
Many of JEN’s members used to belong to South Dakota’s now-disbanded affiliate of NARAL Pro-Choice America, Floren said. She said the group started talking in December about forming a new grassroots group because the national guidance from NARAL didn’t match the needs and abilities in South Dakota.
JEN became a registered nonprofit in March as the pandemic began to spread throughout South Dakota.
“It wasn’t intentional” but “it kind of all hit at the right time,” Floren said of the timing.
JEN helps women obtain birth control and abortions through information, interpreters, and funding for child care, transportation and lodging. The group also has volunteers who drive women who need a ride.
The closest option for women who live in Pierre, for example, is to drive more than four hours to obtain a medical abortion Sioux City. But if they need a surgical one, they need to drive more than five hours to Fargo.
Caitlin Anderson and her husband, Will, volunteered this summer to pick up a woman from a small town in the south-central part of the state and drop her off to take a ride with another woman who was also going to have an abortion in Fargo. The second woman never showed up so the couple decided to take her to Fargo.
The pair then drove the woman home after she learned she didn’t fill out paperwork correctly. Anderson said the woman ended up finding a friend who could drive her to an appointment in Sioux City the next week. The woman also had to arrange for someone to watch her children during both trips.
Anderson says she cares about abortion access because she had one at the Sioux Falls clinic in 2015. She and Will had three children at the time and couldn't afford a fourth one.
It was “still a really difficult process” even though she lives in Sioux Falls, wasn’t working, and had a supportive partner and family who could watch the kids, Anderson said. “Imagine someone who doesn’t have those things and they also have to travel out of state to get care in a timely manner.”
At first, the clinic said there was a one- to two-week wait for an initial consult appointment, Anderson said. That worried her because she wasn’t sure how many weeks pregnant she was and didn’t want to miss the chance to have the medical, rather than the more invasive surgical abortion.
Anderson said the clinic called her earlier than expected after a cancellation and asked if she could arrive in an hour. Her husband took out a $300 payday loan for the down payment while she arranged child care and headed to the clinic. She said the consultation lasted about three hours and she learned she had just made the deadline for the medical abortion.
Floren said it’s not just people from South Dakota’s bigger cities who seek abortions but also those from rural towns and reservations. The reasons they want an abortion range from health and economic concerns to not being able to handle being pregnant or raising another or first child.
Donations to JEN have so far only come from individuals, not foundations, and the group has helped a “handful” of women since March, Floren said.
In addition to helping women, JEN also wants to “de-stigmatize abortion in the state.”
JEN has purchased eight billboard advertisements in Sioux Falls that listed its contact information and said “It’s OK to have an abortion.” It’s planning to buy a new one in response to an anti-abortion group coming to the Sioux Falls area. JEN then plans to purchase billboard ads across the state to fight the stigma against abortion and encourage the legalization of telemedince for medical abortions.
Floren said abortion rights advocates believe telemedince is a way to bring abortion to women who live in rural areas far from clinics. Bisek said South Dakota law doesn't allow women to be evaluated and prescribed pills for a medical abortion by an out-of-state doctor via telehealth.
“Safe abortions save lives is what it comes down to,” Floren said about why she cares about abortion access. “When abortion isn’t accessible, then people will find a way” to do it themselves.
Floren said there is only one other abortion fund in the state, South Dakota Access for Every Woman. She said the group has two volunteers, a limited budget, and only offers funds.
The Sioux Falls Planned Parenthood sometimes has travel stipends, Bisek said. She said the entire health center is funded through donations since its barred from receiving state and federal aid.
Doctors who work at the Sioux Falls clinic must tell women during the consultation that they have "an existing relationship with that unborn human being" and "the abortion will terminate the life of a whole, separate, unique, living human being." It also tells women they will have an increased risk of suicide. Multiple studies found having an abortion does not cause suicide, according to a Dec. 2019 article on sciencealert.com.
A federal circuit court ruled that the suicide warning was allowed because it tells women there's a link between abortion and suicide but not that the link is that abortion has been shown to cause suicide, according to a July 2012 article by Courthouse News Service.
There are 17 abortion-related cases the Supreme Court could take up, Bisek said. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, South Dakota’s “trigger law” would go into effect.
South Dakota and North Dakota are two of five states with only one abortion clinic and two of 10 states with trigger laws, according to Planned Parenthood.
Barrett, Trump's nominee to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme court, is supported by groups opposed to abortion who want to see Roe v. Wade overturned.
Sen. Rounds referenced abortion coming before the court in his statement announcing his support for Barrett.
"With so many important decisions to be made at the Supreme Court that are important to South Dakotans — from issues related to health care and taxes to the very sanctity of human life — the person confirmed to replace Justice Ginsburg will have a tremendous impact on our daily lives," he said.
Barrett's academic and judicial writings show she is critical of broad interpretations of abortion rights, according to a Sept. 26 article in the New York Times. But Barrett told senators that Roe v. Wade is settled precedent, and the court may decide to hear cases that could chip away at but not completely overturn the ruling.
Sixty percent of Americans want Roe. v. Wade to remain in place, according to a 2019 Gallup poll. Fifty-six percent of South Dakotans rejected a 2006 referendum that would have outlawed all abortions except those needed to save the life of a mother. Fifty-five percent rejected a 2008 initiative that added an additional exception for cases of rape and incest.
"We would do everything we can to help patients access the care they need in other locations, but we know that the additional travel time and costs would make abortion inaccessible for some women,” Bisek said about what Planned Parenthood would do if abortion became illegal in South Dakota.
The South Dakota trigger law would still allow abortions required to save the life of a woman. At least two hospitals, Monument Health in Rapid City and the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, do such procedures, according to the DOH's page on abortion facility inspections.
Sanford Health conducts abortions in rare cases when there's a serious health threat to the woman, if a failed pregnancy needs to be removed for medical reasons, or if there's a fetal anomaly incompatible with life, a spokesperson said. Monument Health declined to discuss its policies. A spokesperson from Avera Health said they do not perform emergency abortions, which is the case for many Catholic-affiliated hospitals.
