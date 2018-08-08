The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota is hosting Pints & Politics, a community building event, on Aug. 16 at Hay Camp Brewing Company beginning at 5:30 p.m., according to a release.
The event is designed to allow people to socialize and network with ACLU supporters as well as meet the staff of the ACLU and learn how their mission is changing South Dakota's criminal justice system.
The first 50 people to RSVP will receive a voucher for a free pint of beer. Additionally, hors d’oeuvres and ACLU swag bags will be provided for all attendees.