 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

South Dakota AG investigating billboards pushing impeachment

  • 0
Billboard

A billboard targeting lawmakers on the South Dakota House Select Impeachment Committee.

 Michael Klinsky, Sioux Falls Argus Leader

SIOUX FALLS | The South Dakota attorney general's office on Tuesday said it will launch an investigation into whether state campaign finance disclosure laws were broken by a political organization that sponsored billboards to push state lawmakers to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The attorney general's chief of staff, Tim Bormann, said the office has received two formal complaints about the billboards, and it was still determining how the investigation would be handled given the potential conflict of interest over the billboards.

"A decision has not been made yet on whether those will be handled internally or if they will be handled by an outside entity," Bormann said.

An organization launched to further Gov. Kristi Noem's agenda sponsored the billboards in Sioux Falls this month. The signs demanded Ravnsborg be impeached and named four members of the House committee which has been investigating whether Ravnsborg’s conduct related to a 2020 crash that killed pedestrian Joe Boever.

People are also reading…

Ravnsborg's office first confirmed the investigation to the Argus Leader on Tuesday. The House committee late Monday recommended that Ravnsborg face no impeachment charges, but the full House chamber will convene on April 12 to consider that recommendation.

The nonprofit organization that sponsored the billboards, the Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions, said in a statement that it “has fully complied with all applicable state laws and regulations in regards to our grassroots-issue advocacy operations. Any allegation or suggestion otherwise is outrageous and defamatory.”

The organization spent over $24,000 for the billboards, but has not disclosed its top donors. Noem and her campaign have denied any involvement in the billboards.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 23

Your Two Cents for March 23

Companies are buying real estate and hard-working South Dakotans are outbid and prices are skyrocketing. The companies won't pay taxes on eith…

Your Two Cents for March 26

Your Two Cents for March 26

Maybe Nick Uhre needs to ask his mother to stop her her social media rants before asking our governor to remove our duly elected mayor. When y…

Watch Now: Related Video

The thoughtful gift Meghan Markle sent the Queen in honor of the late Prince Philip

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News