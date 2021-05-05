South Dakota Air & Space Museum launches season on May 15

The South Dakota Air & Space Museum announces the official launch of the 2021 visitor season with its “Spring Take Off Party," held at the museum on Saturday, May 15, from 4 to 8 p.m.

SDASM Foundation President, Robert “Von” Liebman explains, “Last year was a challenge, due to COVID-19 constraints. Our large outdoor air park makes 'social distance' easy, but our indoor galleries and gift shop were temporarily closed. This season, we look forward to welcoming back old friends and new alike, for the full museum experience.”

The South Dakota Air & Space Museum Take Off party will feature light snacks, beverages, unique exhibits as well as a raffle for a ride in a WWII airplane.

Museum staff and board members will be on site as well. Base and Community leaders are encouraged to come to the Take Off Party to learn about plans to realize future opportunities for the South Dakota Air & Space Foundation and Museum.

Noteworthy unique outdoor exhibits include General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s WWII B-25 Mitchell, a Korean War Boeing B-29 Superfortress and a Vietnam War Boeing B-52D Stratofortress. A Minuteman Missile launch capsule, Vultee BT-13 WWII trainer and WWII B-17 heritage exhibit are especially popular features of the museum’s indoor galleries.