South Dakota Army National Guardsmen deploy on new mission

A battalion of South Dakota Army National Guardsmen were thanked by Gov. Kristi Noem, U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., for their sacrifice and service during a deployment ceremony Saturday.

Twelve South Dakota communities are represented in the deployment. The Journal agreed to release limited information on the deployment due to security concerns and the nature of the mission.

Noem thanked and recognized each soldier on their deployment, and recognized those who are on their second, third, fourth and fifth deployments.

Noem said the state's motto is "Under God, the people rule."

"We are about people but we also recognize that this country is incredibly important and keeping law and order and safety for its citizens is paramount to preserving the freedom and liberties that we get the chance to enjoy every single day," she said.

Thune said he couldn't tell the battalion members and families present how proud he was of the work they do in South Dakota, but has always said the state punches above its weight when it comes to serving the country.

He said South Dakota's guardsmen are known for their reputation of professionalism, talent, training and work ethic.

"It doesn't matter where you go," he said. "We stand here today just saying thank you to let you know how grateful we are for your willingness to be difference makers."

Johnson said he could recall when his uncle was getting deployed and looked to his family for a cue on how to respond. He said his family, his grandmother specifically, was overwhelmed with pride.

"When I talk to these families, you get a sense that the pride they have is a lot bigger than the sadness they have," he said.

Johnson said his grandmother wasn't proud because he was going by train or truck, but proud because her son woke up and chose to put on the uniform.

"In this country, it's a choice," he said. "For those of you who are being deployed, we understand it's not just a choice. It is a sacred gift that you are giving us at this time. For all of us, for those who have a little sadness or those who have a lot of sadness, we just want to thank you for what you're doing and we have a lot of pride in that sacred gift you're giving us."