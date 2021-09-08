 Skip to main content
South Dakota awarded emergency food, shelter funds

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that $250,002 has been awarded to South Dakota by the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to supplement food, shelter, rent, mortgage, and utility assistance programs for people who are experiencing non-disaster-related emergencies.

The deadline to apply for funds is Sept. 17. Agencies interested in applying for funding can contact Diane Briest, State Set-Aside committee member, at 605-335-0364 for information. 

Funding will be allocated to local organizations by the State Set-Aside Committee using a formula based on current unemployment, food insecurity and poverty data from the entire state. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must be non-profit, must have accounting capabilities, must practice non-discrimination, must demonstrate ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter services, and if the agency is a private entity, the agency must convene a voluntary board.

