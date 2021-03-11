South Dakota Barber College students raising funds for Youth & Family Services

South Dakota Barber College celebrated its one-year anniversary March 10. Founder and director Donnie Joseph’s vision for the school is to train barbers who are technically skilled and who are actively involved in their communities. Throughout the college’s first year, students have given to the community by providing free haircuts in June, volunteering for Feeding South Dakota, and sponsoring a family at Christmas through Youth & Family Services, Joseph said.

“Part of being a barber is you really are a pillar in the community. I’m teaching students now at this stage how important it is to be involved in the community. When they get out there (in business), they’ll have a better understanding of that,” Joseph said. “When you’re in a place where you can give back, that’s the true reward.”

The college typically has 15 barbers available daily, he said. The students are supervised by instructors as they provide services including haircuts, shampoo and conditioning treatments with scalp massages, beard trims and facial shaves, Joseph said.

“These students are putting out very high-quality work. It’s work that would be respected in professional barbershops,” he said.

Joseph hopes this fundraiser might encourage people who’ve been considering a career as a barber — or who might be looking for a new career — to visit the college and learn more about it. For more information about South Dakota Barber College, go to sdbarbercollege.com.

