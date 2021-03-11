South Dakota Barber College students raising funds for Youth & Family Services

The South Dakota Barber College is hosting a fundraiser this month to help the community look good while doing good.
The college has set a goal to provide 3,000 haircuts by March 31, and it will donate $3,000 to Youth & Family Services. Barber students give haircuts at a reduced price, and no appointments are necessary. The students primarily specialize in men’s and boys’ haircuts. The public can stop in between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The South Dakota Barber College is at 1601 Cambell St., Suite 1, in Rapid City.
The $3,000 donation will benefit Youth & Family Services, which serves more than 14,000 children and families in western South Dakota.
Brianna Nelson, communications coordinator for Youth & Family Services, said the South Dakota Barber College donation will be put toward the outstanding costs of a three-year facility expansion project at the YFS East Adams Campus in Rapid City. The completed project added 67,525 square feet of indoor programming space, and 32,794 square feet of outdoor learning space and a playground. About 9,000 square feet of space was remodeled to accommodate the middle school program.
Youth & Family Services is trying to raise about $495,000 to pay off the facility expansion project and is grateful for the barber college’s support, Nelson said.
South Dakota Barber College celebrated its one-year anniversary March 10. Founder and director Donnie Joseph’s vision for the school is to train barbers who are technically skilled and who are actively involved in their communities. Throughout the college’s first year, students have given to the community by providing free haircuts in June, volunteering for Feeding South Dakota, and sponsoring a family at Christmas through Youth & Family Services, Joseph said.
“Part of being a barber is you really are a pillar in the community. I’m teaching students now at this stage how important it is to be involved in the community. When they get out there (in business), they’ll have a better understanding of that,” Joseph said. “When you’re in a place where you can give back, that’s the true reward.”
The college typically has 15 barbers available daily, he said. The students are supervised by instructors as they provide services including haircuts, shampoo and conditioning treatments with scalp massages, beard trims and facial shaves, Joseph said.
“These students are putting out very high-quality work. It’s work that would be respected in professional barbershops,” he said.
Joseph hopes this fundraiser might encourage people who’ve been considering a career as a barber — or who might be looking for a new career — to visit the college and learn more about it. For more information about South Dakota Barber College, go to sdbarbercollege.com.