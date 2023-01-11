South Dakota barred from enforcing law on petition workers

A federal judge issued a ruling Wednesday that permanently bans the state of South Dakota from enforcing a law that would have required ballot petition workers to publicly disclose their personal identification information.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol made the injunction official Wednesday after the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld in November his decision to block portions of Senate Bill 180.

The Republican-controlled Legislature in 2020 passed a law that would have required paid ballot measure circulators to list their personal information, including phone number, residential address, email address and driver's license information, in a directory. The law was just one attempt by lawmakers in recent years to add barriers to ballot measures.

Circuit Judge Steven Grasz wrote in a Nov. 1, 2021 opinion for a three-judge panel of the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals that being forced to disclose the information would be “chilling in today's world” and the law would violate the First Amendment.

Piersol issued his final directive on Wednesday that the state of South Dakota is permanently barred from enforcing the law.

Dakotans for Health, an organization that was formed around a ballot measure to expand Medicaid eligibility, sued to have the law overturned. The organization is now focused on placing a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot to codify abortion rights.

"This is another great win for direct democracy and the citizen initiative process, and it is our hope that the South Dakota State Legislature will stop trying to cripple the peoples’ right to use citizen initiatives to pass laws and amend our state’s constitution,” said Rick Weiland, the director of Dakotans for Health.

Weiland said that the injunction allows the initiated petition method to keep lawmakers in check.

“When the Legislature is completely out of step with the voters on critical issues of concern and continually fails to be responsive to their needs, our rich tradition of being able to bypass them by using citizen initiatives gives the voters the opportunity to make laws and amend the constitution," Weiland said. "Laws like SB180 which attack free speech need to be rejected and they have been rejected by Judge Piersol and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals."

