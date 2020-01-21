South Dakota board approves Keystone XL water permits

FORT PIERRE |The South Dakota Water Management Board on Tuesday approved five water-permit applications for Keystone XL pipeline construction.

The hearing was so contentious that it stretched into a dozen days over the course of four months as American Indian tribes and environmental groups argued against their approval.

After holding a brief period for public comment in Fort Pierre on Tuesday, the board met in a closed executive session before voting to approve the permits, with added requirements for real-time monitoring and weekly check-ins with the state.

Opponents can appeal the board's decision. They didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

TC Energy spokeswoman Sara Rabern said in an emailed statement: “We are pleased that the SD Water Management Board has approved our applications and we look forward to working with the State of South Dakota as we move forward with this project.”

Rabern said there are no other permits needed in South Dakota for TC Energy to begin construction.