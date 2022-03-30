South Dakota Board of Regents freezes university tuition

SPEARFISH | The South Dakota Board of Regents on Wednesday agreed to freeze tuition at the state's six public universities.

The move comes after lawmakers increased base funding for the university system by more than $8.6 million in the session that ended earlier this month.

The money is meant to cover raises for university workers, as part of an overall plan to increase salaries for state employees by 6%.

Previously the state covered less than half of the salary and benefit package for employees in the university system, so it forced higher education leaders to raise dollars to pay for tuition, fees and other charges.

“Addition of base general funds is a major step forward as we continue to address student affordability and the costs of higher education," said Brian Maher, the board's executive director and CEO.

