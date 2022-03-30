 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

South Dakota Board of Regents freezes university tuition

  • 0
South Dakota Board of Regents logo

SPEARFISH | The South Dakota Board of Regents on Wednesday agreed to freeze tuition at the state's six public universities.

The move comes after lawmakers increased base funding for the university system by more than $8.6 million in the session that ended earlier this month.

The money is meant to cover raises for university workers, as part of an overall plan to increase salaries for state employees by 6%.

Previously the state covered less than half of the salary and benefit package for employees in the university system, so it forced higher education leaders to raise dollars to pay for tuition, fees and other charges.

“Addition of base general funds is a major step forward as we continue to address student affordability and the costs of higher education," said Brian Maher, the board's executive director and CEO.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 26

Your Two Cents for March 26

Maybe Nick Uhre needs to ask his mother to stop her her social media rants before asking our governor to remove our duly elected mayor. When y…

Your Two Cents for March 24

Your Two Cents for March 24

Hey Governor, instead of doing away with the concealed carry permit charges do this: Tell us how much money the state receives in sales tax re…

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africans turn to comedy to cope with economic crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News