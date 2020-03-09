South Dakota can test about 900 for coronavirus, state health officials say

PIERRE | South Dakota health officials say the state has the ability to test about 900 people for the coronavirus.

To date, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in South Dakota. The Department of Health says it tested five people so far and all were negative.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Department spokesman Derrick Haskins said the state has about 1,900 tests for the virus but an individual would need to undergo a minimum of two of the tests, including an oral and a nasal swab, which means the the state can test about 900 people.

Anyone who suspects they have been infected should contact their health-care provider by phone before going to a hospital or clinic, Haskins said.

And since the flu is also circulating, not everyone with respiratory symptoms should be tested, according to the Argus Leader.

Whether a test is ordered depends on several factors, including a patient's travel history, whether they've been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 and their risk for a severe infection, according to health officials.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0