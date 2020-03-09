South Dakota can test about 900 for coronavirus, state health officials say
alert top story

South Dakota can test about 900 for coronavirus, state health officials say

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

PIERRE | South Dakota health officials say the state has the ability to test about 900 people for the coronavirus.

To date, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in South Dakota. The Department of Health says it tested five people so far and all were negative.

Department spokesman Derrick Haskins said the state has about 1,900 tests for the virus but an individual would need to undergo a minimum of two of the tests, including an oral and a nasal swab, which means the the state can test about 900 people.

Anyone who suspects they have been infected should contact their health-care provider by phone before going to a hospital or clinic, Haskins said.

And since the flu is also circulating, not everyone with respiratory symptoms should be tested, according to the Argus Leader.

Whether a test is ordered depends on several factors, including a patient's travel history, whether they've been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 and their risk for a severe infection, according to health officials.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News