If you need help remembering what South Dakota looks like when it's not covered in snow, "Tater Tot & Patton" provides nearly endless opportunities.
The South Dakota-centric movie will screen at nine theaters across the state this month, including at Northern Hills Cinema in Spearfish.
A character-centered drama, "Tater Tot & Patton" focuses on themes of grief, loss and family through its two main characters, Andie (played by Jessica Rothe) and Erwin (Bates Wilder).
Andie, a struggling millennial from Los Angeles, goes to her uncle Erwin's ranch in South Dakota. While there, Andie (nicknamed Tater Tot) and Erwin, battling his own issues with alcohol, help each other heal.
Andrew Kightlinger, who wrote and directed the movie, grew up in South Dakota. The son of missionaries, he was born in Madagascar but moved with his family to Pierre when he was about 12 and graduated from T.F. Riggs High School.
Now located in Los Angeles to further his career in filmmaking, Kightlinger said he still considers South Dakota home. That's one of the reasons South Dakota's landscape features so prominently in the movie, which was filmed entirely in the Pierre-Fort Pierre area.
For longtime South Dakotans, the movie includes many familiar images: large, round hay bales stacked neatly in rows, a perfect perch to watch the sunset; children gleefully wielding sparklers to celebrate the Fourth of July; a small-town bowling alley congregated by people of all ages; and vast, sweeping shots of the prairie that show the bigness of both land and sky.
"South Dakota plays a big character in the movie," Kightlinger said. "It's a love letter to the state."
Kightlinger wrote the movie, in part, to explore his own grief from his mother's sudden death from a heart attack while he was in college. Through film showings across the country, Kightlinger said that theme of loss and healing has connected with audience members everywhere.
"Art can be powerful, and people who experience loss see the film and they relate to it," he said. "These universal stories about loss and healing can sort of bring people together."
The movie is also helping Kightlinger prove that art can be made anywhere, even in so-called "flyover states" like South Dakota.
"I wanted people to see that great art can be made in the middle of the country. Unfortunately, there’s a stigma about that," he said.
His effort seems to be working. The film has been well-received since its 2017 release by film festival audiences and reviewers, also drawing a strong crowd at last year's Black Hills Film Festival showing in Rapid City.
"It’s an unassuming little movie. I think it creeps up on people in a good way," Kightlinger said.
Kightlinger hopes to screen the movie in Rapid City again, too, when the timing works. For now, he's grateful so many theaters in the state were willing to screen a small, independent film.
"It’s great that business owners embrace artists like that," he said. "And, hopefully, people show up. We want people to come and see the state in all its glory on the big screen."
And while details are still under wraps, Kightlinger said he hopes to keep filming in the state.
"There are so many stories to tell in South Dakota," he said.
"Tater Tot & Patton" will show for one week at the Northern Hills Cinema in Spearfish, starting today. The movie is 91 minutes long and rated R for language and brief nudity. For showtimes, visit nhcinema.com/view/tater-tot-patton.
There will be a question-and-answer session with Kightlinger on March 11 after a 7 p.m. showing of the movie. Kightlinger said he expects the Q&A to last 20 to 30 minutes.
Other screening venues include Pierre, Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Mobridge, Huron, Brookings, Aberdeen and Watertown. Q&As in those locations are: Pierre, today; Sioux Falls (Wells Fargo Cinedome), March 9; Mitchell, March 10; Mobridge, March 12; Huron, March 13; Brookings, March 14; Aberdeen, March 15; and Watertown, March 16.