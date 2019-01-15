If you’re in need of an organ, South Dakota has you covered.
This past year, South Dakota received a Gold Award for achievement during the annual American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators conference for its success in signing residents up for organ donation during regular license transactions. In 2017, South Dakotans registered as a donor or maintained their donor status in 59 percent of transactions. In 2018, it was 61 percent.
Rebecca Ousley, spokeswoman for Lifesource — a nonprofit dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in the Upper Midwest — credited much of the success to a change in state law in 2013 that simplified the process for licensing and signing up to be a donor.
“We think it really increased the number of people that were able to document their decision,” Ousley said.
Previously, registration to become an organ donor required applicants to read multiple pages of information and sign their names in numerous locations within the document. The complexity unnecessarily discouraged people, Ousley believes.
“All of those pieces, we think, it was just slowing people down,” she said. “Simplifying the process just opened the door for people and really led to an upswing.”
A more-indicative figure for South Dakotan's willingness to donate is what Ousley called the donor designation share, which measures the total number of organ donors as a percentage of all state residents ages 18 and older. In South Dakota, that share is 70 percent, much higher than the national average of 54 percent.
Yet there is still a dire need for more donors. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, more than 113,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, including 373 people in South Dakota.
Anyone can register to be a donor, regardless of age or health condition, by checking the box on their driver’s license or state identification card, or by visiting DonateLifeSD.org.