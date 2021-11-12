South Dakota Community Foundation CEO named eMarketer of the Year

Stephanie Judson, president/CEO of the South Dakota Community Foundation, received the "2021 eMarketer of the Year" award from Crescendo during the Practical Planned Giving Conference virtual event on Nov. 3.

Judson became president of the South Dakota Community Foundation in January 2013 after holding various positions with the Foundation since 1997. Currently, Judson oversees strategic vision, donor relations and grant program development.

Charles Schultz, president of Crescendo, congratulated Judson on receiving the award.

"Stephanie is an excellent leader and has wonderful skills in serving both donors and the South Dakota community," Schultz said. "Stephanie and her team have used Crescendo's GiftLegacy tools and services since 2007 and they raised over $170 million in gifts in 2020.”

Judson was selected from more than 1,700 nonprofit leaders nationwide and was recognized for philanthropic expertise in leading her statewide team.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized for my work in the planned giving field and I am grateful for the support we have received from Crescendo over the years," Judson said. "It is an honor to work with families as they create business, retirement and estate plans that include gifts to charitable causes that are important to them.”

The South Dakota Community Foundation is a public nonprofit organization established in 1987. The organization has offices in Pierre, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Aberdeen and administers over 1,050 funds benefiting hundreds of charitable organizations annually.

The foundation distributed nearly $18 million in grants in 2020, making a difference in communities statewide. For more information, visit https://sdcommunityfoundation.org, or call 1-800-888-1842.

