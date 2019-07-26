Although it is headquartered in Mitchell, Tessier's Inc. has been making its mark on Rapid City for more than 40 years.
One of the first major local projects that the company took on was fabricator ductwork for the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Its more recent handiwork can be found in the Black Hills Energy's corporate headquarters on Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City Regional Hospital, and the Holiday gas station and convenience stores.
In the 100 years since it was founded, the mechanical contractor, sheet metal manufacturer and heating, ventilation and air conditioning company has seen its reach extend far beyond South Dakota's borders.
"We’ve done work as far away as Waco, Texas," George Olson, Tessier's division manager for Rapid City said. "Our reach is pretty broad."
Founded in 1919 by Roy Tessier, the company started as a roofing business before transitioning into HVAC work in the 1950s. It is still located on the same street corner in downtown Mitchell where it first came into existence.
At their main fabrication shop in Mitchell, the company claims to be able to produce more than 1.2 million pounds of galvanized ductwork a year thanks in part to automation. The company has benefited from advances in technology that have improved not only its ability to pump out product but its drafting and design processes, Tessier's Chairman Gopal Vyas said.
Vyas, who joined the company a year before it opened its Rapid City office in 1978, has been an owner in the company since 1986 when he joined Mark Buche, the third generation of the Tessier family to have ownership. Together, they oversaw the opening of additional satellite offices in Brookings, Gillette, Wyoming and Sioux City, Iowa.
In 2007, the company was sold to the API Group, a billion-dollar company based in New Brighton, Minnesota, and made up of several dozen, independently managed construction companies. Three years later, Buche retired as president.
Locally, little in the way of industrial sheet metal fabrication is carried out. Seated beside Vyas in the conference room of the company's Rapid City office, Olson said last week that Tessier's employees are predominantly made up of field installation and service technicians.
"We do some specialty fabrication as well, like stainless steel countertops," he said.
Approximately 50 employees work for the company in Rapid City at a given time, Vyas said. From its local outpost, the company serves a four-state region that comprises parts of Wyoming, Nebraska, North Dakota and, of course, western South Dakota.
Projects include a mixture of residential work as well as commercial, Olson said. Because technology has sped up both the design and manufacturing phase, Vyas and Olson said the company is usually allowed only 10 months to complete a project.
Still, Vyas said credit for the business's successes — and its longevity — belongs in large part to its employees.
“No company could survive 100 years without having the right people at the right places," he said. "And we’re fortunate to have a very dedicated group of employees.”