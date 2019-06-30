South Dakota producers planted 4.8 million acres of corn, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service acreage report released Friday afternoon.
That figure is down 9 percent from last year, and soybean acres are down 22 percent in the face of a rocky export market. South Dakota farmers reported 4.4 million acres of soybeans planted. Soybean acres were down 10 percent nationwide.
Winter wheat planted last fall is estimated at 850,000 acres, up 2 percent from a year ago. Other spring wheat planted area is estimated at a record low at 800,000, down 24 percent from a year earlier.
Sunflowers dipped in popularity. Oil sunflowers were estimated to be planted on a half million acres, down 4 percent from last year, and the acres for non-oil sunflowers was down 22 percent to 40,000 acres.
Despite being able to plant sorghum later than corn in wet areas, sorghum acres were reported down 17 percent to 215,000 acres.
Oats were pegged at 210,000 acres, down 28 percent from last year. Barley producers planted 48,000 acres, unchanged from last year.
Other small grains were up and down: safflower at 21,000 acres was up 14 percent; proso millet planted estimated at a record low, at 33,000 acres, is down 31 percent from last year.
Dry edible pea planted acreage is estimated at a record low of 15,000 acres, down 32 percent from last year.
South Dakota flaxseed estimates have been discontinued from the crop estimating program.
Alfalfa acreage to be harvested for dry hay is estimated at 1.8 million acres, up 3 percent from last year. Other hay acreage to be cut for dry hay is estimated at 1.45 million acres, down 3 percent from a year ago.
The estimates of planted and harvested acreages in this news release are based primarily on surveys conducted during the first two weeks of June.