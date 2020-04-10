South Dakota coronavirus cases jump by 89 Friday; Minnehaha County a hotspot

"This is an additional enforcement tool that we are going to utilize and make sure we have all of the tools available, should we need them in the future," Noem said. "This is a proactive step that we are using to make sure the authorities are in place should the time arise in the future that we would need to use them."

Malsam-Rysdon said the public and Smithfield Foods in the Sioux Falls metro area are cooperating with state health officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The secretary said she would only declare a public health emergency in Minnehaha County if there was a need to.

"The action today (Friday) is a preventative step in the event that we have individuals who need to be quarantined, who are not cooperating with that effort," Malsam-Rysdon said. "The next step there would be to issue a public health intervention order that is outlined in statute. If a person does not comply with that order, then we would seek judicial enforcement of the order, as the governor just indicated. The public health emergency gives us the ability to work with the judicial branch to make sure people are staying safe and not infecting other people."