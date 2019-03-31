Gene-edited soybeans are hitting their stride in South Dakota, and after lengthy test periods, Calyxt has more than 34,000 acres contracted for the company’s high oleic gene-edited soybean this growing season.
Calyxt started nine years ago in a Minnesota garage. It came onto the scene in 2016 with a new variety of soybean, one that was made using Talen, a gene-editing tool. Splicing its way through soybean DNA, Calyxt set out to help grow and crush a high oleic soybean.
The bean is edited to produce high oleic oil, a culinary oil with a similar profile to olive oil. In a market where soybean prices have taken a fall due to trade negotiations, Calyxt looks to replace international demand with a newfound domestic market.
Nine years is a long amount of time for a small startup to make it, but it has been a steady process according to Thomas Stoddard, the grower relationships manager for Calyxt.
Stoddard is the face of Calyxt. He travels the country to meet growers and foster interest in the high oleic beans and future varieties. He started seven years ago helping to grow the company from the ground up. Its start came at the University of Minnesota under the eye of Dan Voytas, who helped invent Talen.
Partnering with a program at the U of M that fosters young businesses, Stoddard joined Voytas and began working in an indoor garage facility to grow their first high oleic soybean. In that garage is where Stoddard said he got to see the first signs that Calyxt could succeed.
From 2010 to 2016, Calyxt grew and brought in talent from around the ag industry to help advance the technology. In 2016, during a meeting with growers from the St. Lawrence, South Dakota area, Stoddard met Tom and Renae Morog.
Renae said if she hadn’t been randomly flipping through the Miller Press newspaper one day, she wouldn’t have seen the small ad. Stoddard took out the ad to get interested farmers to meet him at the South Dakota Soybean Processors plant in St. Lawrence.
Just a few local producers attended, and only four grew for Calyxt in 2016. Out of those few growers, only the Morogs committed more than the bare minimum 5-acre test plots Stoddard wanted.
The Morogs planted 26 acres of gene-edited seeds that year and ended up raising a 51-bushel crop. They were the first growers in the world to grow and help crush a commercial gene-edited crop, according to Stoddard.
Since their first year growing for Calyxt, the Morogs have committed more and more land to the product. In 2017, they had 440 acres of high oleic beans and in 2018, they harvested around 1,300 acres.
“It was like every farmer’s dream to grow a crop that is good, healthy and has a lot of advantages,” Tom said.
“And with the premium in price, that’s a win-win-win,” Renae said.
Growers are offered a premium for every bushel crushed, and a 100 percent guarantee that Calyxt will buy every single bean that comes off the field. For the Morogs, in uncertain times, Calyxt has boosted their bottom line.
Growing for Calyxt didn’t come out of curiosity alone, Tom said. They had been looking to diversify their operation and improve soil health.
“It was just a matter of growing soybeans while going back to your methods before ‘95 to keep the fields clean,” Tom said.
The Morogs are a strictly no-till operation and have been for 25 years. In a good market, Tom said he tries to have a rotation of spring wheat, winter wheat, corn, sunflowers and soybeans but has been unable to keep wheat in the mix due to the low price.
Their best asset when trying new things on the farm, according to Tom, is that they don’t have a long history of always doing things one way.
Tom grew up in Boston, Mass., and got his degree in architecture. He met Renae on a plane from Boston to Minneapolis, and today they live on Renae’s family farm as the second generation on the property.
“You don’t have all the (preconceptions) that farmers carry with them,” he said. “It was easier to try new things because I didn’t have any idea what the traditional thing was.”
Renae’s dad helped teach Tom and reacclimate Renae to farm life when they moved to the family operation in 1987. Ever since, they’ve tried their best to keep their stewardship goals ahead of them.
Surprisingly for Tom, Renae said, farming became similar to architecture in many ways.
“You have a timeline to get a job done and you work day and night to get that project done,” Renae said.
The Morogs' first year planting Calyxt beans was a success in many ways, and it helped fulfill their goals for a more sustainable crop. But they haven’t seen quite the same success as in that first year due to the weather.
The crop tired out in 2017 due to severe, D3-stage droughts. In 2018, about 90 percent of the planted acres were hailed out, and some had to be replanted due to an 80 mph wind storm. Even with hail damage and a shorter growing season, Tom said Calyxt’s high oleic bean hit 36 bushels overall on the hailed fields and 45 bushels in some areas on the replanted fields.
“We know the potential is there because we’ve had that experience,” Tom said.
As Tom and Renae continue to work with their son Tyler, 26, on the family farm and integrate him into the operation, they said they’re excited to be on the ground floor of gene-edited crops.
“It’s really exciting to read about Calyxt in the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and farm magazines, and say ‘Oh yeah we’re doing that!’” Renae said.
The Morogs’ other son, Matthew, 28, works with Midwest Cooperative and helps market their products. They also have a daughter, Jessica.
Finding a family like the Morogs to buy into the program so early was a mixture of luck and serendipity, Stoddard said.
“To have a relationship with somebody like that is priceless and you can’t really put a value on something like that,” he said. “You can only learn so much in a greenhouse.”