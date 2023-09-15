Revisit the summer of 1787 and the creation of the United States Constitution. Learn about our nation’s vital document and how it evolved at an upcoming Constitution Day luncheon.

The Black Hills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting its Constitution Day luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Christian Life Center at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, 3500 Canyon Lake Drive, in Rapid City.

Anyone interested is welcome. Admission is free; freewill donations are accepted.

The luncheon will include sandwiches, salads, desserts and a program by Carrie Huber. Huber is a James Madison Memorial Fellow for South Dakota who teaches U.S. government classes at Rapid City Stevens High School.

Huber’s presentation at the Constitution Day luncheon will focus on highlights from the Constitutional Convention in 1787, based on meeting notes taken at the convention.

According to the National Archives, the Constitution was drafted in secret by delegates to the Constitutional Convention. The document was signed on Sept. 17, 1787, to establish the government of the United States.

“I’ll focus on the Constitutional Convention and give an overview of what the purpose behind the convention was,” Huber said. “I’ll be talking about what I learned about that event and how it shaped the Constitution as we know it today.”

The Constitutional Convention met during the summer of 1787. The United States’ first form of government was the Articles of Confederation, which established the functions of the United States’ national government after it declared independence from Great Britain.

“It [the Articles of Confederation] had a lot of issues,” Huber said. “It gave the bulk of power to the states and so delegates came together under the premise they were going to revise the Articles of Confederation.”

The Constitutional Convention convened in Independence Hall in Philadelphia on May 14, 1787. According to the National Archives, by mid-June the discussion and debate taking place made clear that, rather than revise the Articles of Confederation, the convention delegates would draft an entirely new frame of government. Throughout that summer, in closed sessions, the delegates debated and redrafted the Articles of Confederation into the new United States Constitution.

Huber said that while the nation’s founders who drafted the Constitution were scholars of history, they didn’t have a similar document from which to model the Constitution.

“The appreciation for the longevity of this document — it’s incredibly complex and creating it was incredibly complex,” Huber said. “What they were able to accomplish is incredible. Many of the founders wouldn’t have anticipated we would still have this Constitution. There’s not a ton of words but the depth of what’s within the document is really powerful and allowed it to endure.”

The National Archives indicates that among the chief points at issue were how much power to allow the central government, how many representatives in Congress to allow each state, and how these representatives should be elected — directly by the people or by the state legislators. The Constitution stands as a model of cooperative statesmanship and the art of compromise.

Huber is a South Dakota native who grew up in Aberdeen and is in her eighth year teaching United States Government at Stevens High School. Before teaching, she worked for the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington state from 2011 to 2012, where her role was focused on constituent relations outreach.

“I have always been interested in politics. I remember conversations with my parents growing up, and following national elections really closely when I was in middle school and high school. There were always conversations that were happening at my house,” she said.

Huber graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash., with a degree in political science and history. She eventually returned to South Dakota and earned her teaching degree. Huber and her husband, Chris, live in Rapid City and have two children.

This year, Huber was named South Dakota’s James Madison Memorial Fellow. The James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation provides funds to support graduate studies of American history for secondary school teachers of American history, government and civics. Huber is working toward a Master of Arts degree in American History and Government from Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.

Her graduate degree program of study is focused on primary sources, such as notes James Madison took day by day during the Constitutional Convention. This summer, Huber took a class on the founding of the United States and much of the course was devoted to the Constitutional Convention.

Being able to read notes and sources written by people such as James Madison offers fresh insight into historical events for Huber and her students.

“Right now [with my students] we’re talking a lot about what are the compromises found within the Constitution. Getting students to think about debates the founders had helps them to see it in a much more meaningful way, and why it’s structured the way it is,” Huber said. “If you read a textbook, it’s a lot more abstract. [For example] we take it for granted we have one president, but it was a pretty radical idea during the Constitutional Convention.”

As a teacher, Huber said her goal is to help her 11th and 12th grade students prepare to become informed, active citizens. She teaches a semester-long course focused on the U.S. government and a year-long advanced placement college-level course about government.

“My ultimate goal is I want students who are future voters. I want kids who are active in our community. The content of government classes is a great mechanism to help them as they get ready to leave [high school],” Huber said.

“I’m really trying to get the students to think critically about the content and as we’re learning about government, to develop skills that are going to help them throughout their entire life,” she said. “I really work with them to analyze news sources and look at data. A big [concept] we work on is being able to make a claim and support it with evidence, be able to back that up with something meaningful and cite their sources and make that connection for developing a strong argument.”

“It’s most exciting to me because students … are likely going to be the future voters, our policy makers. They are at a really exciting time in their life, thinking about their future. … They can start making connections [about] what is their individual role in within our democracy — not just the government happens to me but they have some agency in the process,” Huber said.

What is Constitution Day?

The Constitution Day luncheon celebrates the beginning of Constitution Week, which is observed annually Sept. 17 to 23. Constitution Week begins on Sept. 17, the date in 1787 the Constitution was signed.

The week commemorates the United States Constitution, which upholds and protects the freedoms central to our nation and way of life. The Constitution and the Declaration of Independence are two documents of paramount importance to United States history.

The Daughters of the American Revolution initiated the Constitution Week observance in 1955, when the organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate September 17 to 23 each year to it. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into law.

One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, Daughters of the American Revolution is a service organization for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the United States' efforts towards independence. Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, non-political group that promotes historic preservation, education and patriotism. Daughters of the American Revolution has more than 185,000 members in about 3,000 chapters across the United States and in foreign countries. Go to facebook.com/southdakotadar or dar.org for more information.