South Dakota delegation tries to halt VA decision

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-SD, wants to stop the formation of what he calls the ERROR Commission, his nickname for the panel that is proposing the possible closure of Veterans Affairs medical facilities.

“It should’ve been the ERROR Commission because it was done, I believe, in error, it was a mistake,” he told the Journal Wednesday.

Rounds and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, introduced legislation Tuesday based on a bill they introduced in 2019 to stop the VA’s Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission from moving forward. The commission, which has yet to have members appointed to it, stems from the Veterans Administration Asset and Infrastructure Review Act of 2018. The 2018 act was passed to establish a new process for the development, review, approval and implementation of recommendations to modernize and realign Veterans Health Affairs medical facilities.

VA and VISN 23 officials announced in March that services in Fort Meade and Hot Springs could be reduced and transferred to a new facility in Rapid City. Additional closures could impact the Sioux Falls VA Emergency Room and a clinic in Wagner.

Rounds said since the VA has now made the recommendation and the AIR Commission has not been established, this is the best time to address and stop “misinformation the VA compiled from becoming part of the commission report.”

The recommendation comes from information gathered since the process began in 2018. Rounds said although action isn't scheduled until 2023, waiting until then would be “kicking the can down the road.”

He said if the commission accepts the recommendation from the VA, it would be “virtually impossible” to stop the VA from shutting down the rural facilities. If the commission is not prevented from forming and makes the recommendation to the president, it would be left to the president to veto the recommendation or for Congress to make modifications to the recommendation.

“Now is the time to act,” Rounds said. “We’re drawing attention to the Senate so the Senate might consider not accepting nominations for the commission.”

Rounds said he’s done multiple town halls with veterans and has been met with questions of why the federal government seems to be taking a benefit veterans have earned and making it more difficult to access.

“The VA is a huge bureaucracy,” he said. “It’s a huge, perhaps one of the largest, agencies in the federal government, but I think the focus, unfortunately, is one of preservation within the VA through bureaucracy rather than what the needs of veterans actually are.”

Rounds said the VA should be built on service with the focus on helping veterans as quickly as possible.

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-SD, said Wednesday that he understands that the VA of the future needs to look different than the VA of the past, but a number of the recommendations are based on bad data. He said the AIR Commission indicates the consultant indicated that they expected the need for in-patient mental health services in the west would go down by 14%, but the need has only increased.

“If you’re gonna have bad data like that, I do think it undercuts the legitimacy of this whole process,” he said.

U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-SD, joined Rounds and Manchin as a co-sponsor of the bill.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

