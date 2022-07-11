 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

South Dakota Democrats pick their candidates at convention

  • Updated
  • 0
Smith and Keintz

Democratic candidate for governor Jaime Smith, left, has named Jennifer Keintz, right, as his running mate for lieutenant governor.

 Courtesy

FORT PIERRE | South Dakota Democrats picked their candidate in what they hope will be a winnable race for secretary of state but opted not to name a challenger for state attorney general.

For secretary of state, the delegates to the state convention chose former journalist Tom Cool, who ran for auditor in 2018, to challenge Republican Monae Johnson who beat out incumbent Steve Barnett, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. Johnson based her campaign around “election integrity” in a nod to Republican fears that were instigated by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“They keep whining about election integrity, which we know are their code words for voter suppression,” said Cool, of Sioux Falls. “They don’t just want to go along with the Supreme Court and go back to the 1950s, they want to return to the 1850s when it was only white men controlling this country.”

The Democrats didn’t nominate a candidate to challenge Marty Jackley, the former South Dakota attorney general running to reclaim his old job after his successor was removed from office last month.

People are also reading…

The Democrats also backed retired public administrator John Cunningham for state treasurer and military veteran Stephany Marty for state auditor.

State Rep. Jennifer Keintz received enthusiastic support to be Jamie Smith’s running mate in his campaign to beat Republican incumbent Gov. Kristi Noem.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 8

Your Two Cents for July 8

Crude oil is down more than $20 over the last three weeks. I hope the price of gasoline goes down as fast as it went up. Fat chance.

Your Two Cents for July 9

Your Two Cents for July 9

Perhaps we all need to take one step toward the center where our problems can be addressed by good faith negotiation. Extremism on both sides …

Your Two Cents for July 6

Your Two Cents for July 6

Why is the governor so interested in polluting Mount Rushmore with fireworks when you can have a laser light show or drones which are less lik…

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran announces it has enriched uranium up to 20%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News