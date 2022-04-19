South Dakota doctors urge more testing after syphilis cases increased 1,877% in 2021

Health care professionals in western South Dakota are alarmed by a dramatic spike in syphilis cases in the state.

The sexually transmitted disease that can infect adults and newborns increased by 1,877% in 2021 when compared to the state’s five-year median, according to the Department of Health.

“This has been an increase in cases across the state, region and country. It is very concerning,” Dr. Meghan O’Connell, a medical epidemiologist with the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board in Rapid City, said Wednesday.

In March, the healthcare organization reported that South Dakota saw 668 cases of syphilis in 2021 compared to a median of 21 cases in the previous five years.

Dr. Brook Eide, the chair of Emergency Medicine at Monument Health, called it a “public health crisis.”

“The fact is this is a disease we worked really hard to and nearly eradicated, and now we’re really seeing it come back and it can have significant effects on people’s health,” he said.

There are two types of syphilis — primary, which is sexually transmitted, and congenital, which the mother passes on to a newborn that if left undetected can lead to a number of serious conditions that includes blindness, deafness and death.

“While there are more cases among adults, it is much more life-threatening to children. So, we are most concerned about congenital cases,” O’Connell said.

Eide said he is aware of several babies delivered at Monument Health with congenital syphilis, while the emergency department mostly encounters primary syphilis from uninsured patients who seek primary care there.

“We’ve always had some syphilis here in Rapid City,” he said. “It was mostly on the reservations, but now we’re seeing a lot of syphilis throughout the state.”

According to the most recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 33 states reported an increase in syphilis cases in early 2021. The number of cases for women had increased 34% to 10,620, 9% for men to 36,614 cases and 6% to 2,268 cases in newborns.

O’Connell, who said Nebraska and Iowa have also seen a spike in syphilis cases, does not know what is driving the nationwide outbreak.

“The answer it no,” she said. “I wish I did.”

Eide speculated that since doctors are prescribing fewer antibiotics than in the past, patients who may have had syphilis and were asymptomatic were treated for it while receiving penicillin for colds and other common viruses. He also suggested the pandemic that left many people home bound could have played a role in the surge.

““I’m sure it’s gone up for several different reasons but whatever the reason, what we’re seeing is definitely a surprise,” he said.

Testing is key to slowing the spread as the infected are often asymptomatic for weeks after getting exposed through sexual contact or in the birth canal. Safe sex can also prevent the spread of the infection.

Eide said most adults won’t experience symptoms for at least three weeks when small, painless lesions appear on the skin, which then usually disappear three to six weeks later. A few weeks after that, a rash typically appears on the palms and soles of the feet and fevers and body aches occur.

Years later, Eide said, from 15% to 30% of those not treated will likely experience the third and most serious stage of the infection, which can damage eyes, organs, the heart and brain. Babies also are often symptomatic when born.

O’Connell said Great Plains health is now working to encourage everyone and especially pregnant women to get tested.

“We are trying to be aggressive about providing information to the public so they will hear about it and get tested,” she said, adding the expectant mothers should get tested three times before their due date with the first one being around the 28-week mark.

“If we catch it early, it is really easy to treat. A single dose of penicillin can treat it,” Eide said. “If it gets into the later stages, it takes prolonged antibiotics and there could be some penicillin resistance.”

The Department of Health, meanwhile, told the Journal in an email that it "is working with the Indian Health Service and healthcare providers throughout the state to encourage testing for sexually transmitted infections, especially among pregnant women and high-risk patients." ​

