South Dakota dropping COVID-19 vaccine age to 65 and older beginning Monday

The Department of Health announced Wednesday that starting Monday those 65 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

“It is exciting that given our orderly and well planned vaccination strategy, coupled with the dedication of our medical professionals across our state, we are in such a strong position when it comes to vaccination efforts,” Secretary of Health Malsam-Rysdon said. “These factors, in addition to increased vaccine allocations, has allowed us to progress through Group D efficiently and open up vaccination statewide to those over 65 starting Monday.”

For the past two weeks, the Department of Health has dropped the vaccination age by five-year increments. Over this period, Malsam-Rysdon said the state’s federal vaccine allocation has increased to 17,660 weekly doses, which does not include those received by the Veteran's Administration and Indian Health Service.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program was activated Feb. 10 in South Dakota. However, no West River pharmacies are administering the vaccine. All 13 South Dakota retail vaccination sites are East River.