 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Dakota dropping COVID-19 vaccine age to 65 and older beginning Monday
alert top story

South Dakota dropping COVID-19 vaccine age to 65 and older beginning Monday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1

Syringes with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department of Health announced Wednesday that starting Monday those 65 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It is exciting that given our orderly and well planned vaccination strategy, coupled with the dedication of our medical professionals across our state, we are in such a strong position when it comes to vaccination efforts,” Secretary of Health Malsam-Rysdon said. “These factors, in addition to increased vaccine allocations, has allowed us to progress through Group D efficiently and open up vaccination statewide to those over 65 starting Monday.”

For the past two weeks, the Department of Health has dropped the vaccination age by five-year increments. Over this period, Malsam-Rysdon said the state’s federal vaccine allocation has increased to 17,660 weekly doses, which does not include those received by the Veteran's Administration and Indian Health Service.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program was activated Feb. 10 in South Dakota. However, no West River pharmacies are administering the vaccine. All 13 South Dakota retail vaccination sites are East River.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In wake of COVID-19, renewed calls for reparations

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12
Local

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Rapid City is the second largest city in the state and the Department of Health leaves our city off the new vaccination site list. Again, East…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News