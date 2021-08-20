South Dakota faces growing shortage of nurses; low pay, long hours cited

“Throughout South Dakota and the U.S., this pandemic has shown the world how important health is,” said Nicole Kerkenbush, chief nursing and performance officer for Monument Health in Rapid City. “You need that workforce to help folks dealing with any type of healthcare crisis, whether it’s COVID or something else.”

South Dakota is ranked seventh in the nation for the greatest need of nurses, according to RegisteredNursing.org. The state ranks last in the nation in nursing pay with a median of $55,660, according to 2017 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

The aging of the nursing workforce is likely to exacerbate the need for nurses in the future. Nurses over the age of 50 make up 35% of the state nursing workforce.

The biggest need now is for experienced nurses in critical settings.

Monument Health is offering a $40,000 sign-on bonus for highly skilled positions in intensive care and operating rooms, said Kerkenbush. Billboards and ads for the eye-catching hiring bonus are in the Black Hills area and a few other states across the country, such as Maine, Connecticut and Mississippi, she said.