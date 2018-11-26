Amid the frenzy of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, South Dakota’s nonprofits hope shoppers will set aside some money for a new tradition: the first South Dakota Giving Day.
South Dakota Giving Day on Tuesday is a day for nonprofits to celebrate the good work they do to enrich the state’s communities and to reach out to donors for support. Statewide, nearly 400 nonprofits that assist children, seniors, veterans, animals, the arts, physical and mental health and much more will take part in Giving Day.
“Giving Day was created in response to the consumerism (of the season). We’re setting aside a day to draw attention to the important nonprofit work that happens in communities and give the public a chance to support it. Nonprofits are such a critical part of our community,” said Kelly Gibson of The Numad Group, which is helping to publicize South Dakota Giving Day.
To donate online, go to southdakotagives.org, where a complete list of participating nonprofits is provided. Donors can find their favorite, click the nonprofit’s name and access a page with a “Donate” button; 100 percent of money donated goes directly to the nonprofit.
In western South Dakota, some of the nonprofits participating in Giving Day include The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center, Northern Hills Training Center, Meade County Senior Center, Dakota Resources, Historic Homestake Opera House, Northern Hills Area CASA Program, Black Hills Playhouse, Sioux Council Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons, Lifeways, Black Hills Center for Equality, Fork Real Community Café, Allied Arts Fund, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Foundation, Northern Plains Eye Foundation, The Club for Boys, Rural America Initiatives and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills, and Storybook Island.
Several are gearing up for Giving Day with creative, interactive ways to meet and greet donors.
The Black Hills Community Theatre invites donors to get in the Christmas spirit at a Charles Dickens-inspired photo booth on Giving Day. BHCT will have an in-house donation station at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City, 601 Columbus St.
“People can come into the theater and donate and we’ll have a photo booth with Charles Dickens-esque props,” said BHCT Giving Day Coordinator Holly Zorn Lindsay. “We are looking for donations between $5 and $50. Our goal is to raise $5,000.”
Funds raised will benefit BHCT’s community outreach and education programs. A donation of $25 helps with scholarships for children ages 7 to 14 who want to participate in Cherry Street Players, she said. Donations also fund Saturday classes for children and adults, programs such as the retiree-age Well Done Players who perform in nursing homes and assisted-living venues, and special projects. BHCT is currently adapting Rapid City humor writer Dorothy Rosby’s books into a play.
BHCT has a new outreach and education director and a goal of sending visiting artists into local schools more often, Lindsay said. Most recently, Merlyn Sell traveled to schools in Rapid City, Custer and Deadwood to talk about “Macbeth” and why Shakespeare is relevant in modern times.
WAVI (Working Against Violence Inc.) wants the community to know it serves men as well as women and children who are dealing with abusive situations.
“We are the first shelter in South Dakota that had men stay in our shelter, and we’re able to be an example for other shelters to follow suit,” Simmons said. “We’re equal-opportunity providers. We help people from all sorts of backgrounds. Anybody can be affected by abuse or sexual assault.”
On Giving Day, WAVI plans live radio interviews and hopes to set up donation drop-off sites, said Kristina Simmons, WAVI development director. WAVI has a goal to raise $75,000 by year’s end. Donors also can give much-needed items such as diapers, hygiene products, fresh and nonperishable food, and new pajamas and socks for children and adults.
“Donations of gift certificates are great because then we can do holiday shopping for our clients and find out what their needs are,” said Simmons, noting that clients also need gas cards, phone cards and Rapid Ride bus tickets.
Last year, WAVI served 3,304 people throughout western South Dakota and housed 1,105 women, children and men in its shelter. Giving Day donations will help support WAVI services, which are free to clients.
“We’re really excited to have an attorney on site; that’s new within the last year and a half,” Simmons said. “It’s difficult to go to court without legal representation and have a judge rule in your favor.”
Staff from Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation will be live on Facebook chatting with donors on Giving Day. Thunder Valley CDC’s Giving Day goal is to raise $7,000 for housing subsidies.
Thunder Valley CDC focuses on nine initiatives, one of which is home ownership in a 34-acre, 21-house development on Pine Ridge.
“We continue to get applications from families who are interested. It’s a big undertaking. It’s really educating people on home ownership,” said Willi White, director of communications. “We’re really working to build that knowledge and capacity to help people see that home ownership is possible.”
Its Giving Day Facebook live streams will focus on the work Thunder Valley is doing, and why donations for housing subsidies can be life-changing.
“(Subsidies) allow us to give new homeowners who come through home ownership program the opportunity to have financial support to move into one of our homes. The goal is to bring down the cost of homes we’re building so they’re more affordable for low-income families,” White said. “We’ll probably have homeowners appear (on Facebook on Giving Day) as well to share their experience.”
Thunder Valley CDC’s initiatives also include social enterprise, physical develop of communities, a Lakota-language initiative to revitalize the language, day care and emergent classrooms, workforce development and food sovereignty to provide fresh produce. To watch the Giving Day live streams and learn more about Thunder Valley CDC, go to facebook.com/thundervalleycdc.
The YMCA of Rapid City is excited about Giving Day because it’s an opportunity to find sponsorships for children who benefit from YMCA classes, swimming lessons, after-school care, character development youth sports, preschool and kindergarten readiness programs, and more.
A donation of $93 sponsors a one-year membership for a child. The YMCA’s goal for 2018 is to sponsor more than 2,600 kids. The YMCA is using its member newsletter and its social media to generate buzz about South Dakota Giving Day, and it specifically hopes to attract more young professionals as donors and volunteers.
“That’s why Giving Tuesday is so successful. It takes time out to really be grateful for what we have and recognizes the need to give to others,” said Keiz Larson, development director for the YMCA of Rapid City. “What we do is bring the community together. As a nonprofit, we are open to all and we like to bring together diversity in our community. As part of that, we fill a lot of needs.
Funds donated on Giving Day also benefit programs such as the YMCA’s partnership with Meals on Wheels that provides lunches for senior citizens, health and wellness classes for senior citizens, and outreach centers for kids and teens.
On Giving Day, the YMCA also will focus on its need for volunteers year-round.
“We couldn’t do a lot of what we do without great volunteer support we have. We have volunteers that work in our youth programs. We have volunteers that help coordinate events. We have volunteers that work on the Live Well Black Hills group,” Larson said. “Any time we can bring people together for a common cause like Giving Day, our community will benefit in the future.”