South Dakota governor orders restrictions on abortion medication

Noem argues in her order that medicine-induced abortions can be life-threatening and that she made the order in the interest of women's health and safety.

Physicians, under South Dakota law, are already required to meet with a pregnant woman and perform an examination before scheduling a surgical or medical abortion. Women are required to wait 72 hours before the procedure. The law also requires abortions after the 12th week of pregnancy to be performed in a hospital and outlaws abortions entirely after the 22nd week of pregnancy unless it is a medical emergency.

Noem's order blocks the drugs from being delivered through the mail or other delivery services and outlaws the drugs from being provided in schools or on state property. It also requires licenses for any clinics that only prescribe medicine for abortions and require more stringent reporting on medicine-induced abortions and any health complications related to them.

Similar restrictions, such as an Ohio law that was passed this year, have been blocked by courts from taking effect.

In response to the Texas law taking effect last week, President Joe Biden has vowed to look at “what steps the federal government can take to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions."