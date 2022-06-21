South Dakota group visit supports school in Tanzania

Most Americans donate charitably from their abundance but when you receive the gift of one of the only chickens a family owns, it changes your life.

Such was the case in May when 10 Rapid City and Spearfish Rotarians visited the homes of their sponsored students at the School of St. Jude in Arusha, Tanzania.

They were part of about 35 mostly South Dakota Rotarians and spouses who traveled to Africa to enjoy a photo safari and visit the School of St. Jude.

The week-long Safaris-R-Us trip in the Serengeti Plains, Ngorongoro Crater and Lake Manyara provided a stunning experience with African wildlife. It was one of the first safaris in the area since Covid.

The group then headed for the School of St. Jude, which now educates 1,800 students who are the brightest students from the poorest families.

The school was started 20 years ago by Gemma Sisia, an Australian woman, who married a man from Tanzania and decided to start the school in his hometown.

Rapid City residents have been involved in the school’s success for 19 of those years.

It was in 2003 when Rushmore Club Rotarians Pat and Willis Sutliff met Sisia at an international convention in Brisbane, Australia. The Sutliffs were so impressed that they immediately began building U.S. financial support for the school.

A major part of their effort is recruiting people to visit the school.

Also on the trip were Rapid City Rotarians Ashok Kumar and his wife Kaushi, both longtime medical doctors.

“Nothing prepares you until you go and see for yourself,” he said of Tanzania’s poverty.

At the school, the U.S. visitors spent time with St. Jude students, enjoying lunches, participating in classes, discussing careers and exchanging culture. They also were honored at the school’s equivalence of high school graduation, where Pat Sutliff was a guest speaker.

The school is unique in that it provides a free education to the brightest students from the poorest families. It is funded largely by sponsors with connections to Rotary clubs in Australia and the United States.

Tanzania, on Africa’s eastern coast, is home to about 66.6 million people. About 80% live on less than $4 a day.

Education is a luxury and most adults average only 5.8 years of school. Only about 28% of Tanzanian students will enter the equivalence of middle school and even fewer graduate high school and about 8% get university degrees.

But the School of St. Jude is a beacon of hope on the edge of Arusha, a city of about 580,000 people.

Sisia explained that Tanzania has about 17,500 primary (elementary) schools and less than 800 high schools. Students must take national exams at the end of sixth grade and 10th grade in order to compete for a few higher-level grades.

Often it is the poorer students whose families cannot afford government schools that do not continue and Sisia’s goal is to help the brightest students escape poverty.

“The Tanzanian school system leaves a lot to be desired,” Sutliff said. “This school gives very poor families a chance to have their children receive an education.”

The Sutliffs have sponsored at least one student for nearly their entire association with the school. They also helped form the American Friends of the School of St. Jude foundation.

“It is amazing to see where these students come from and what they are like when they graduate,” she said. “They are going to make a difference in their country. For us to touch and change other people’s lives on the other side of the world is amazing.”

Admission to the school is competitive. About 4,000 students including the top 10% from government schools make the first cut. After academic tests, the number may drop to less than 1,000.

School staff then visits the home of each prospective student and if they meet the poverty criteria, they may become one the few hundred eventually admitted. Once admitted the students receive a free education and 80% are housed on campus.

“They are hungry (to learn)” Sisia said of St. Jude students. “They know what a government school is like. Imagine being in a government school not having a teacher half the time. You have to self-teach yourself. You have to really have that determination factor.”

Rotarians on the St. Jude visit were taken to a government school. No education buildings in South Dakota are anywhere as poor as these schools. Some classes can have 60 to 100 students.

So being accepted to St. Jude, where instruction is in English, is similar to winning the lottery.

The school depends on hosting visitors to advance its sponsorship support. Two years of Covid had a negative impact as about 24% of current enrollment is without sponsors.

The Rotary visitors also broke into small groups to visit the homes of their sponsored students.

Sutliff said that making home visits and witnessing the poverty “breaks your heart. But one of the wonderful things is they are so thankful for the education being provided. The kids work really hard to take advantage of what they have been given.”

But the School of St. Jude is helping lift not only the students, but their families out of poverty.

The impact school sponsors have on the School of St. Jude is having is changing the world.

“It is just little raindrops that makes a big flood,” Ashok Kumar said. “You see the flood, but it is just the small raindrops that started it.”

On a home visit, the sponsors bring a gift prepared by the school – essential items such as cooking oil, soap and solar lamps as many houses do not have running water or electricity. In return, it is tradition for the family to give a gift to the sponsor.

Fellow Rotarian Janet Kahler, and her daughter Deonne, first visited the school five years ago. The pair now sponsor four students.

“When I met my young student Beatrice (five years ago), she didn’t speak any English,” Kahler said. “On this visit the family remembered us. We feel it is important to let them know we are coming back. Her mother hugged us. The whole neighborhood was there. They are so grateful for the child’s education.”

Chris Heacock said the families are so grateful someone is sponsoring their student’s education. “You don’t get educated for yourself so you can go somewhere and have a great life,” she said. “You get educated so you can give back and help your family and community.”

When the home visits end, the host family offers a significant gift. Chris and her husband Roger Heacock received live chickens, as did the Kahlers.

“It is so important in their culture that even if you have so little, you give a gift,” Chris Heacock said. “I realized it was very important to graciously accept the chicken.”

Kahler added, “It means a lot for them to give it to you. Giving one of your chickens away is a big deal and I get teary thinking about it.”

