South Dakota had historic year for deaths in 2020, state reports

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed South Dakota’s death rate to hit historic levels last year, according to a report from the state Department of Health.

The provisional report also found deaths from diabetes, liver diseases and unintentional injuries reached their highest levels in a decade. As the pandemic disrupted health care, doctors worried that people could see complications from other chronic diseases, particularly as patients avoided regular appointments or delayed elective procedures to avoid catching COVID-19.

A total of 9,857 South Dakotans died in 2020, which was the highest figure in at least a decade. Heart disease and cancer were the leading causes of death, followed by COVID-19, which killed 1,496 people, KELO-TV reported Tuesday. While the virus surged in South Dakota from last September through January, the state reported its highest monthly death rates in more than 50 years.

Last year's 329 deaths from diabetes and 235 deaths from chronic liver disease and cirrhosis were the most in a decade. Meanwhile, deaths from cerebrovascular disease — which refers to conditions that affect blood flow to the brain such as a stroke — reached their highest number since 2014.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}