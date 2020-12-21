South Dakota has highest COVID-19 prisoner infection rate in U.S.

There are about 885 correctional workers in state prisons and 872 in county jails, according to the DOH's vaccination plan.

People detained in jails and prisons count as “residents in congregate settings” who will be vaccinated in Phase 1D, Bucheli said. Residents of licensed group homes — such as halfway houses for parolees — are also in this sub-phase.

There are about 3,256 adults incarcerated in South Dakota prisons, the plan says. The plan does not give a number for how many people are currently jailed but says county jails can hold up to 2,332 adults and minors.

The plan does not include tribal jails, likely because the nine tribal nations within the state have opted to receive vaccines through the Indian Health Service.

All COVID-19 vaccines provided by the federal government will be free to the recipient, Bucheli said. The DOC will be paying for prisoners' vaccines.

The general public and at-risk groups will be able to receive the vaccine in Phase 2 which is expected to begin in 2021, according to the DOH's FAQ page. The general public will continue to receive the vaccine into Phase 3, which will begin once there’s a surplus of doses.