South Dakota health groups begin push to get Medicaid expansion on ballot

A campaign group backed by South Dakota's major health care systems announced Wednesday that it will begin gathering petition signatures for a ballot measure to expand Medicaid to provide health coverage for low-income people.

Medicaid expansion is shaping up to be a major question facing voters next year with much of the debate so far centering around the financial costs and benefits of the program.

Two separate groups are launching ballot-measure campaigns for the November 2022 election, while top Republican lawmakers are pushing voters to install into the state constitution a higher vote threshold for Medicaid expansion.

South Dakota is one of 12 states that have not expanded health care coverage to more low-income adults under a key provision of the Affordable Care Act, the health care law championed by former President Barack Obama. But even as the federal government has tried to entice those states with financial incentives, key Republican lawmakers have indicated they have no plans to give up resisting Medicaid expansion. In South Dakota, proponents for expansion are trying to circumvent the Legislature by passing a law through the ballot.