 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

South Dakota Highway Patrol struggles with trooper shortages

  • 0
South Dakota Highway Patrol

Several South Dakota Highway Patrol vehicles park outside the State Capitol building in Pierre for the agency's Class 67 graduation on Sept. 9. The Highway Patrol is facing a shortage of new recruits.

 Courtesy, South Dakota Highway Patrol

SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is struggling with a shortage of officers after over two dozen left the agency this year, the head of the department told state lawmakers Thursday.

The departures leave the highway patrol's force short 22 troopers, which is nearly 10% of the force, Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee. Even with a recent pay raise approved by Gov. Kristi Noem, the highway patrol's starting pay has lagged behind other law enforcement agencies in the state's largest cities and counties.

The shortage comes despite the Republican governor's attempts to recruit officers from across the country with promises that the state supports law enforcement officers. The highway patrol has lost 27 officers so far this year — more than any in the previous six years.

Price told lawmakers he hoped that a $1.50 hourly wage increase would alleviate the shortages. But he added it’s “likely that we will lose more in the next four months because of the way things have lined up.”

People are also reading…

Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike questioned Price aggressively at times Thursday. He pointed out that in exit interviews, departing officers cite either pay or benefits as their reason for leaving 39% of the time.

“We take this low-wage strategy, and then we are surprised that we have hiring and retention challenges,” state Sen. Reynold Nesiba, a Democrat, said.

The appropriations committee pressed Price to return to the Legislature with a plan for addressing the troopers' departures.

“We are in this crisis mode,” said Republican Sen. Jean Hunhoff as she challenged Price to come up with ways to retain officers.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Three people were arrested Monday in Rapid City for allegedly receiving stolen property and one person was arrested in a separate shooting call.

Your Two Cents for Sept. 9

Your Two Cents for Sept. 9

Of course Pennington County employees are in favor of a four-day work week – who wouldn’t want a three-day weekend every week? Since the count…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Four day work week can be efficient when half of the employees work on Monday through Thursday, and the other half work Tuesday to Friday. Tha…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

If anyone questions the four-day work week for Pennington County offices, one need  look no further than the South Dakota Driver's License off…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city of Izium after Russian retreat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News