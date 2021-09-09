South Dakota House leader renews call for AG impeachment

South Dakota lawmakers are being asked to call a special session to consider impeaching Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for his conduct in a car crash last year that killed a pedestrian.

In a joint statement released Thursday, the House Speaker, House Republican leader and House Democratic leader laid out a process to evaluate impeaching the Republican attorney general, but it would require two-thirds support from both the House and Senate to move forward.

House Republican leader Rep. Kent Peterson said he is proposing a special session in November. If that call receives the necessary support, House Speaker Spencer Gosch would then appoint a committee to investigate the conduct of the attorney general, whose term in office runs through 2022.

“The process will be fair, thorough, and transparent,” Gosch said in a statement.

Gov. Kristi Noem, who has called for Ravnsborg's resignation, last week delivered a hard drive containing the crash investigation to Gosch. The governor's office also released a letter from Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price saying he believed that Ravnsborg should have faced manslaughter charges.

But Gosch said the House would not be retrying “criminal matters.”