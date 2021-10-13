South Dakota House speaker sued for keeping attorney general special session vote secret

But the public doesn't know how many, nor which, lawmakers who signed the special session petition.

The list of Senators who supported the special session was provided to the media last week after an Argus Leader request. Gosch, however, has maintained he has no obligation to make the vote public, citing the "correspondence" exemption under South Dakota's open records laws.

He also said it was his position that how lawmakers voted on whether to hold a special session was not material to the question of impeachment itself, therefore irrelevant.

"We're just voting for a meeting. That's all we're voting for. So ultimately, who voted on whether or not we should get together is not relevant," Gosch told the Argus Leader in September.

Gosch has since declined to comment on the matter, citing pending litigation and referring questions to his attorney, John Von Wald. Von Wald could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Following the filing of the lawsuit, SDNA executive director David Bordewyk said it's imperative that basic government information be open for public inspection, including official votes that trigger Legislative action.