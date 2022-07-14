South Dakota identifies first monkeypox case

SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota Health officials said Thursday a man from the eastern part of the state has contracted the state's first assumed case of monkeypox, a disease that has emerged in more than 50 countries and 41 U.S. states.

The state public health lab identified the infection and forwarded the case to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

“The number of monkeypox cases has grown substantially over the past two months in the U.S. and globally,” said Dr. Josh Clayton, state epidemiologist, adding that it was important to quickly identify the characteristics of monkeypox rash to curb the spread of infections.

Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash. Some people in the current outbreak have only reported rashes, which typically are found on the hands, feet, face or genitals.

The CDC only recommends the monkeypox vaccine in advance of exposure to health care workers and researchers who work with the virus.

The World Health Organization has said the escalating monkeypox outbreak in more than 50 countries should be closely monitored but does not warrant being declared a global health emergency.