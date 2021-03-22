South Dakota introduces Text to 911 option

When calling 911 isn’t possible, South Dakotans now have the option to text 911.
The text, like a phone call, will be routed to a local 911 dispatch center. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced the text to 911 service on Monday. The new texting option is part of the state 9-1-1 Coordination Program.
The Department of Public Safety recommends calling 911 if possible in emergency situations. Voice calls are the best and fastest way to contact 911, and locations are easier to determine from 911 calls than from text messages.
“Text-to-9-1-1 should only be used in an emergency when you can’t call 9-1-1,” said Craig Price, cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. “The Text-to-9-1-1 option would be good to use if speaking out loud would put the caller in danger or if the caller is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired.”
Texting to 911 should only be used when someone can’t safely make a voice call, such as in situations involving an active shooter, domestic violence, a home invasion, and human trafficking.
Additionally, texting to 911 can be used by individuals who lose the ability to speak because of a medical crisis.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has established guidelines for texting to 911:
• Don’t text and drive;
• In your first text message, send the location and type of emergency;
• Text in simple words and keep the text message short. Don’t use slang, abbreviations or emojis;
• Stay on your phone and be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from 911. Don’t delete the conversation with 911 or turn off your phone until you’ve been instructed to do so;
• Don’t text photos or videos because those cannot be received by 911;
• Don’t include 911 in group texts or add others to your text conversation with 911.
Texting 911 with a false report is a crime, as is sending a “test” text. If you accidentally send a text to 911, send another text or call 911 to let the dispatcher know that there is no emergency.
Texting to 911 is not yet fully activated in Todd County. People texting 911 in that county will receive a message stating that text service is unavailable and they will be advised to make a 911 call instead.
For more information about the state’s Text to 911 program, go to text911sd.com.