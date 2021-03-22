South Dakota introduces Text to 911 option

When calling 911 isn’t possible, South Dakotans now have the option to text 911.

The text, like a phone call, will be routed to a local 911 dispatch center. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced the text to 911 service on Monday. The new texting option is part of the state 9-1-1 Coordination Program.

The Department of Public Safety recommends calling 911 if possible in emergency situations. Voice calls are the best and fastest way to contact 911, and locations are easier to determine from 911 calls than from text messages.

“Text-to-9-1-1 should only be used in an emergency when you can’t call 9-1-1,” said Craig Price, cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. “The Text-to-9-1-1 option would be good to use if speaking out loud would put the caller in danger or if the caller is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired.”

Texting to 911 should only be used when someone can’t safely make a voice call, such as in situations involving an active shooter, domestic violence, a home invasion, and human trafficking.

Additionally, texting to 911 can be used by individuals who lose the ability to speak because of a medical crisis.