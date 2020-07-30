South Dakota law officers to get iPads to help those in mental crisis

Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere said the program has already reduced his office's workload of transporting people to mental health facilities. He said his office sometimes has to drive people across the state to have them committed but the tablets offer a way to de-escalate situations and sometimes allow people to remain in their homes.

If someone is depressed or has talked about hurting themselves or other people, officers can determine if they should apprehend the person or let them video call a mental health professional at Avera's facility in Sioux Falls, Lamphere said.

“When we’re just at a communication level and things are working, we build a rapport, this is where this thing is really golden,” Lamphere said. “We can ask this person, ‘Are you willing to speak to someone to help you get through this?’”

Gilbertson envisions the program at every level of the criminal justice system. He hopes the pilot program, which will run through June next year, could reduce the number of people who need to be committed to mental health facilities.

As police departments around the country search for innovations after widespread protests over police brutality and the killings of Black people by law enforcement, Gilbertson said the program could be put to use elsewhere.

“We are a laboratory for the other states,” he said. “There's no reason if it works here it can’t work anywhere else.”

