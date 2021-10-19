South Dakota lawmakers craft proposal for recreational pot

South Dakota lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults while repealing much of the state's new medical marijuana law.

The Adult-Use Marijuana Study Subcommittee, which has been studying the issue since June, voted to recommend a bill that would allow people over 21 to purchase up to 1 ounce (28 grams) of cannabis for recreational use. It would repeal most aspects of the medical marijuana law that voters passed last year, but still contain provisions for people under 21 to use marijuana for medical purposes.

The bill would still need to be cleared by a pair of legislative committees, the full Legislature next year and the governor's desk to become law. But lawmakers' willingness to advance the issue showed a growing acknowledgment in the Republican-controlled Statehouse that recreational marijuana legalization has popular support.

“Do we want to step forward and regulate it and put forward a good plan,” Republican Rep. Tim Goodwin told the committee. “Or do we want to go against the will of the people who voted in the last election?”

The bill would ban public pot consumption and eliminate criminal charges for possessing any amount up to 4 ounces.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}