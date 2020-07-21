South Dakota lawmakers criticize Gov. Noem on tribal checkpoints

While Noem backed away from her threat to sue, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe filed its own lawsuit against the federal government over the issue. That lawsuit alleges that federal authorities have tried to coerce and threaten the tribe ever since Noem asked for federal help to end the checkpoints.

Republicans and Democrats on the State-Tribal Relations Committee criticized Noem's communication with tribes and lawmakers on the issue. In the days after Noem threatened to sue the tribes, the lawmakers sent a letter to the governor requesting a conversation on how to handle tribal relationships and offering their help in navigating discussions. But the committee chairman Shawn Bordeaux, a Democrat from Mission, said they never received a response from her office.

“That is so disrespectful,” said state Sen. Lance Russell, a Hot Springs Republican. “I think that is what has driven this whole issue to brinksmanship.”

Lawmakers said they planned to reach out to the governor again and request that her office meet with the committee.

But the governor's office fired back at the criticism.

“It’s odd to me that a few legislators— those who write laws— are comfortable with some groups picking and choosing which ones to follow,” said Ian Fury, a spokesman for the governor.